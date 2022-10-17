ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter

Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
PARK CITY, UT
Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule

After talking about establishing public transit for months and creating a new sales tax, Wasatch County may make it official Wednesday. In the wake of an announcement that Heber could get its first bus route as soon as next month, a vote Wednesday may commit the money needed to make it happen.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski

Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340 people tipped...
PARK CITY, UT
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings

SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
PARK CITY, UT
North Trailhead connects Park City, Skyridge trail networks

A newly opened trailhead serves as a connection between trail systems in Park City and the Skyridge development. Local trail builders hope to see more interconnectedness between Wasatch Back trail systems in the future. The Skyridge development just opened its new North Trailhead to the public. It’s located just inside...
PARK CITY, UT
2023 Sundance Film Festival tickets on sale for in-person screenings

After two years of gathering online, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival is coming back in person next year. Ticket sales began on the festival’s website Monday morning. Those looking forward to watching films inside theaters can buy in-person packages ranging from $200-$750. The festival runs January 19th-29th in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort.
PARK CITY, UT
Be aware out there during hunting season

It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
PARK CITY, UT
Free lecture at the historic Echo Church on Saturday

The historic church in Echo, Utah no longer offers weekly religious services. Now, it’s a gathering place and sometimes lecture hall. The topic of the lecture is "The Race Without a Finish Line,” and will be presented by locals Steve Leatham and David Nicholas. The lecture delves into...
ECHO, UT
Future of Heber airport study up for decisions this week

A big meeting about Heber City’s airport is happening tonight, a day before a scheduled vote about the airport in a city council meeting. Tonight, the Heber Valley Airport is hosting an informal conversation about the future of the airport. Aviation experts will preview topics like the feasibility of...
HEBER CITY, UT
Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners

The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

