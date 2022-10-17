Read full article on original website
HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
The Historic Park City Alliance recently surveyed members to gauge support for the Kimball Arts Festival and the Park Silly Sunday Market. Results are now in, and they were pretty clear. Nearly two-thirds of the roughly 100 respondents said they don’t support continuing Park Silly Sunday under any circumstances.
Canyons Village affordable housing project could open in a few weeks
Despite any rumors circulating, the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, called Slopeside Village, is actually ahead of schedule. Tony Tyler is a partner with Columbus Pacific, the project’s developer. “This project was never intended to deliver for this ski season,” Tyler said. From the beginning, he...
Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter
Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule
After talking about establishing public transit for months and creating a new sales tax, Wasatch County may make it official Wednesday. In the wake of an announcement that Heber could get its first bus route as soon as next month, a vote Wednesday may commit the money needed to make it happen.
Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski
Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340 people tipped...
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Olympians, skiers from around country race on wheels at Soldier Hollow
The competitive skiing season got a jump-start last weekend in the Heber Valley. Roller skiers racing near Midway on Saturday said they were there for much more than just a morning cruise. While audiences may be used to seeing Olympians like Luke Jager on snow, he was on roller skis...
Park City High School students talk mental health, hate speech, safety
Park City High School Student Council President Zach Watkins said he and other officers are working to combat an increase in slurs and hate symbols such as swastikas found on campus last year. He said the council holds activities that promote all cultures. Members now check in with various groups...
Michael Franchek drops out of Summit County Council race
Park City resident Michael Franchek announced Tuesday he’s bowing out of the race for seat E on the Summit County Council. He filed as a member of the Utah Libertarian Party in March. In a release, he said he entered the race to serve the community and address issues...
Park City Mountain falls to bottom of SKI Magazine rankings
SKI Magazine surveyed readers about the best resorts in the West and the results are in: Park City Mountain is at the bottom of the list. In SKI Magazine’s list of the top 30 resorts in the West, Park City Mountain fell from #13 in last year’s rankings to the very bottom this year at #30. According to the magazine, that’s one of the biggest drops in the history of the rankings.
North Trailhead connects Park City, Skyridge trail networks
A newly opened trailhead serves as a connection between trail systems in Park City and the Skyridge development. Local trail builders hope to see more interconnectedness between Wasatch Back trail systems in the future. The Skyridge development just opened its new North Trailhead to the public. It’s located just inside...
2023 Sundance Film Festival tickets on sale for in-person screenings
After two years of gathering online, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival is coming back in person next year. Ticket sales began on the festival’s website Monday morning. Those looking forward to watching films inside theaters can buy in-person packages ranging from $200-$750. The festival runs January 19th-29th in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort.
Be aware out there during hunting season
It’s hunting season in Utah, and local land managers say it’s important for both hunters and recreationalists to know the laws before they head outside. The hunting season in Utah began August 20th with the general archery hunt for deer, and will end November 10th, which is the final day to hunt elk with a muzzleloader.
Heber residents, officials take a deep dive into airport’s future
To upgrade, or not to upgrade, the Heber airport? That was the focus of Heber City's "fireside chat" Monday evening. Heber City gathered local residents Monday to answer questions about the plan to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport, where a panel explained why some changes there need to happen. About...
Free lecture at the historic Echo Church on Saturday
The historic church in Echo, Utah no longer offers weekly religious services. Now, it’s a gathering place and sometimes lecture hall. The topic of the lecture is "The Race Without a Finish Line,” and will be presented by locals Steve Leatham and David Nicholas. The lecture delves into...
Future of Heber airport study up for decisions this week
A big meeting about Heber City’s airport is happening tonight, a day before a scheduled vote about the airport in a city council meeting. Tonight, the Heber Valley Airport is hosting an informal conversation about the future of the airport. Aviation experts will preview topics like the feasibility of...
Park City Mountain mechanics could become first of their kind to unionize in U.S.
The employees submitted a petition for a representation election to the National Labor Relations Board Tuesday afternoon. They are seeking to organize as the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America. That’s a branch of the Communication Workers of America (CWA). 80%...
Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners
The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
Heber airport runway shift, buffer zones become focus of redesign
A study of how to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport will move into a new phase following a city council meeting Tuesday. A redesign that would shift the Heber Valley Airport runway southwest and expand runway safety zones is now the only option Heber City will review. The city council...
