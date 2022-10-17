TAMPA — One of the splash signings of July has remained submerged a few fathoms below relevance. Kyle Rudolph made only a fleeting appearance in the Bucs locker room when it was open to reporters Wednesday and Thursday, and perhaps that’s fitting. To this point, the two-time Pro Bowl tight end barely has been visible in the offense, making brief cameos in lieu of contributions.

