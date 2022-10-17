Pumpkin-shaped cookware gives us life, especially the famous Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte. It’s orange, beautiful, and perfectly autumn. The only problem is, the $368 price tag for the regular size makes us a little hesitant — we have to be able to afford the food to cook in the pot, too! They do make a Mini Pumpkin Cocotte for individual portions for just $34, but if you are looking for something truly affordable, head to Aldi. They are selling festive Le Creuset lookalikes now, starting at just under $10! These will undoubtedly sell out fast, so you’ll want to head...

3 DAYS AGO