Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a chef and here’s how to make the perfect bacon sandwich in an air fryer – I’ll never go back to using a frying pan
WITH the increasing costs of living, more and more people are looking for new ways to cut back on spending. That's why so many people are getting themselves an air fryer - the trendy gadget that cuts cooking time in half. But the air fryer isn't just for your chicken...
I tried four sub shop sandwiches so you don’t have to – there’s only one that came out a clear winner
THERE'S nothing quite like a hearty sandwich on your lunch break. But in a world where Americans have so many sub shops to choose from, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by options. So this week, The Sun wanted to find out which national sandwich chain offered the most bang for...
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
CNBC
I tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal—here's why I won't be getting it again
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
16 Sam’s Club Perks You Never Knew About
As a Sam's Club member, you can save money and enjoy members-only pricing and special perks for only $45 a year -- or $100 for a Sam's Plus membership. Explore: These Cities Are the Most Expensive for...
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper
Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
Thrillist
Here's How to Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell This Week
Taco Bell came in clutch this weekend with free Crunchwrap Supremes all around. Now, the chain is serving up even more free food. Between Thursday, October 20 and Monday, October 24, you can get a free Crunchy Taco when you spend $12 or more. The deal is valid on all qualifying orders during lunch hours, so between 11 am and 2 pm.
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
McDonald's Halloween Pails Return Tuesday. Here's All You Need to Do to Get One
McDonald's is taking a lesson from its past and bringing back a Halloween tradition from more than 30 years ago. The fast food chain's iconic Halloween pails will return to its restaurants Tuesday - just in time for trick-or-treating. The pails, also known to many as "Boo Buckets," come in either white, orange or green.
Thrillist
Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here
Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.
Aldi Is Selling Festive Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte Lookalikes for Under $10 Right Now
Pumpkin-shaped cookware gives us life, especially the famous Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte. It’s orange, beautiful, and perfectly autumn. The only problem is, the $368 price tag for the regular size makes us a little hesitant — we have to be able to afford the food to cook in the pot, too! They do make a Mini Pumpkin Cocotte for individual portions for just $34, but if you are looking for something truly affordable, head to Aldi. They are selling festive Le Creuset lookalikes now, starting at just under $10! These will undoubtedly sell out fast, so you’ll want to head...
I tried seven popular frozen pizzas including Costco and Target – the winner may surprise you
COOKING at home is the best way to keep the cost of food down but when you need a break, a pizza is an easy go-to option. The Sun taste-tested seven frozen varieties that are readily available - but the one that got the highest marks might just surprise you.
iheart.com
Food: Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries
Nacho Fries Are Back at Taco Bell Today, Along with New Truffle Fries. I don't get why these aren't on the menu year-round yet. People always get psyched when they come back . . . Starting today, Nacho Fries are back at Taco Bell for a limited time. They've been...
Double dipped fried chicken
So, every now and again, you might want to splurge and have some southern fried buttermilk chicken, as I did today. I admit deep frying food is one thing that I normally don't do, but every year, around this time, I get a hankering for a piece of fried chicken. Perhaps it's because of the changing weather. Who knows?
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
Comments / 0