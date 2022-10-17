ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper

Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell This Week

Taco Bell came in clutch this weekend with free Crunchwrap Supremes all around. Now, the chain is serving up even more free food. Between Thursday, October 20 and Monday, October 24, you can get a free Crunchy Taco when you spend $12 or more. The deal is valid on all qualifying orders during lunch hours, so between 11 am and 2 pm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here

Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Festive Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte Lookalikes for Under $10 Right Now

Pumpkin-shaped cookware gives us life, especially the famous Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte. It’s orange, beautiful, and perfectly autumn. The only problem is, the $368 price tag for the regular size makes us a little hesitant — we have to be able to afford the food to cook in the pot, too! They do make a Mini Pumpkin Cocotte for individual portions for just $34, but if you are looking for something truly affordable, head to Aldi. They are selling festive Le Creuset lookalikes now, starting at just under $10! These will undoubtedly sell out fast, so you’ll want to head...
Gin Lee

Double dipped fried chicken

So, every now and again, you might want to splurge and have some southern fried buttermilk chicken, as I did today. I admit deep frying food is one thing that I normally don't do, but every year, around this time, I get a hankering for a piece of fried chicken. Perhaps it's because of the changing weather. Who knows?
Tina Howell

Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays

The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy