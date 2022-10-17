Florida woman accused of shaking baby

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police.

The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by

the mother, 24-year-old Brittany White.

Investigators contacted White and representatives from the GCCAC’s Healthy Start Program at Ms. White’s residence in the 700 block of Sheffield Avenue, and the decision was made to transport the baby to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

“Further investigation determined Ms. White had shaken the baby “roughly” several times approximately two weeks prior,” officers wrote in a news release.

White is now charged with child abuse by intentional act. Police added that this is an active investigation, and more charges are possible.



Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.