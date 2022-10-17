Read full article on original website
Joe Mazzulla shines as risky gamble pays dividends in Celtics win over 76ers | Brian Robb
BOSTON -- The second-guessing of Joe Mazzulla could have started early in the first regular season game of his career. Noah Vonleh as the first player off the bench? Going with a small starting lineup against Joel Embiid? The end results were not pretty at times early especially as the 76ers closed out the first quarter on a 27-15 run.
Marcus Smart rips Joel Embiid after scuffle: ‘He tried to break (my arm)’
BOSTON -- Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid are no strangers to confrontation, having had several run-ins over the course of their respective career, including an ejection for Smart in 2019 after he shoved Embiid in the back. That trend continued on Tuesday night in the Celtics season-opening win against the...
Lakers vs. Clippers on Thursday night: How to watch NBA games for free
After losing their first game of the season 123-109 on Tuesday to the defending champion Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, will host their first home game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Oct. 20. Thursday night’s game will air on TV via TNT. Fans can watch...
Lakers vs. Warriors: Live stream, TV, how to watch NBA games for free
The defending champs return to the court as Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to cap off Opening Night in the NBA. Tuesday night’s game will air on TV via TNT. Fans can watch NBA games for free by signing up for a trial of DirecTV.
FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for NFL, NBA ends tonight
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NBA season gets underway, the latest FanDuel promo code (here) unlocks two must-have bonuses for basketball fans and bettors everywhere. Activate...
Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
Malcolm Brogdon key to Celtics win over 76ers according to Doc Rivers
BOSTON — On a night where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points for the Celtics in their season-opening 126-117 win over the Sixers, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers thought that the key for Boston was actually the play of Malcolm Brogdon. Making his Celtics debut after an...
How Blake Griffin plans to keep respect of Celtics fans after warm welcome in debut
BOSTON — It was a raucous atmosphere at TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Celtics opened up their season against a division rival in the 76ers. Despite a highly entertaining matchup filled with intensity and several highlight sequences, one of the biggest cheers from the Garden crowd came late in the first quarter when Blake Griffin made his debut as a member of the Celtics on the parquet.
Bruins vs. Ducks: How to watch, stream NHL game Thursday
The Bruins head back home after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in Ottawa for a 7 p.m. tilt with former Bruins and Springfield native Frank Vatrano, who is in his first season in Anaheim. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston and will not air...
Linus Ullmark’s outstanding play pacing Bruins’ strong start to season
BOSTON — Bruins coach Jim Montgomery’s silent request to his goalie was simple as he watched from the Boston bench as the Ducks headed in on a three-on-none break in overtime. “Just make another save,” Montgomery said. “That’s the only thing going through my mind.”
Taylor Hall goal, Linus Ullmark save push Bruins past Ducks in shootout
BOSTON — Taylor Hall scored a pretty goal and Linus Ullmark had an even prettier save in the fourth round of the shootout as the Bruins outlasted the Ducks, 2-1, Thursday at TD Garden. After playing in a game with 12 goals scored on Tuesday in Ottawa, scoring was...
Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts named Gold Glove finalist for first time since 2015
Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts is an American League Gold Glove award finalist at shortstop, according to results announced by Rawlings on Thursday. Bogaerts is one of three finalists at the position along with Minnesota’s Carlos Correa and Houston’s Jeremy Peña. Bogaerts has not been a Gold...
