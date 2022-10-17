ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for NFL, NBA ends tonight

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NBA season gets underway, the latest FanDuel promo code (here) unlocks two must-have bonuses for basketball fans and bettors everywhere. Activate...
Celtics Mailbag: Payton Pritchard future, Luke Kornet role, starting lineup tweaks

We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Hello Brian! Do you think they change the starting lineup every game to suit the opposition? How deep will the rotation go during the regular season, does it depend on blowouts vs. Trying to find things that work? How much experimenting will Joe do? — Eddy FB.
How Blake Griffin plans to keep respect of Celtics fans after warm welcome in debut

BOSTON — It was a raucous atmosphere at TD Garden on Tuesday night as the Celtics opened up their season against a division rival in the 76ers. Despite a highly entertaining matchup filled with intensity and several highlight sequences, one of the biggest cheers from the Garden crowd came late in the first quarter when Blake Griffin made his debut as a member of the Celtics on the parquet.
