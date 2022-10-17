Okaloosa Co. health department fighting opioid crisis with free NARCAN kits
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County is taking measures to prevent opioid overdoses in the area.
Starting in Oct., anyone 18 and older can receive free Naloxone kits at the two health department offices.
- Fort Walton Beach Office: 221 Hospital Drive NE
- Crestview Office: 810 E. James Lee Blvd
The Naloxone kits have two doses of NARCAN Nasal spray in each box. The medication is only to be used in the nose and the boxes can expire.Okaloosa County Sheriff announces sudden death of Capt. Jay Jones
Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed.Florida Health Department in Okaloosa County
Along with the Naloxone kit announcement, the health department released signs of an overdose.
- Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
- Falling asleep or losing consciousness
- Slow, weak, or not breathing
- Choking or gurgling sounds
- Limp body
- Cold and/or clammy skin
- Discolored skin, especially lips and nails
The health department said more information on overdose and naloxone can be found online.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 4