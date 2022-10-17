Read full article on original website
Some Google Home Users Are Seeing Device Triggers
We’ve been anticipating a new feature coming to the Google Home app. Named device triggers, this feature will add a new level of automation for Google Home users. While the feature isn’t available just yet, a few users are starting to see it. According to 9To5Google, a handful...
How to mute notifications on Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is a pretty good first attempt from Google, at a smartwatch. But it’ll still notify you on your wrist, even when you’re on your phone. Luckily, Google has added a way for you to mute notifications on your phone and on your watch depending on if you are using your phone or wearing your watch. So that’s what we’ll be explaining how to do today.
Google Chat Adds In-Line Threading
When using a chat app that allows plenty of people to converse at once, things can get pretty cluttered. This is why messaging platforms let people reply within threads. Google Chat is the next platform to add in-line threading. Google Chat is the company’s latest chat platform rising from the...
Mark Zuckerberg Takes A Dig At iMessage On Instagram
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has addressed the rivalry between WhatsApp and iMessage while saying that the Meta-owned messaging app is still more secure and private than the Apple-owned app. WhatsApp and iMessage are two of the most popular messaging apps for Android and iOS platforms, and each comes with a...
Snapchat+ Users Will Be Able Choose When Their Stories Expire
Snapchat+ has been gaining useful and fun features since its release, and it’s not slowing down. Another new feature will let Snapchat+ users choose when their stories expire, according to Engadget. This is something that a lot of users will definitely love. If you don’t know what Snapchat+ is,...
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 Is Here & You Can Download It Now
Google has just released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, and you can download it now if you have a compatible Pixel device. You’ll also need to be a part of the Android beta program. Otherwise you won’t receive an over-the-air update to install the software even if you use a compatible device. To join the Android beta program, Google recommends heading to the official beta enrollment web page to get started.
Samsung Is Secretly Working On A New AR Product
Samsung may have a new AR (augmented reality) product in the works. Dutch publication GalaxyClub spotted the product in development with the model number SM-I120, but details are scarce. It is likely a pair of AR glasses, though we can’t rule out the possibility of a more sophisticated headset.
Pixel 7 Series Will Get Free Google One VPN In December
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro buyers will get free access to Google One VPN in December. The company recently confirmed this in an official support document (via). It previously said the freebie will be rolled out later this year without giving a precise timeframe. We still don’t have a date, but if you’ve purchased late latest Pixel smartphones and live in a supported country, you will get a free VPN service in December.
India May Force Google To Allow Third-Party App Stores In Play Store
India really wants Google to allow third-party app stores in the Play Store. India actually fined Google over it. We’re talking about a $161.9 million fine here. India is trying to force Google to allow more competition in the Play Store. India’s competition regular has been investigating Google for...
Must-Have Apps On Android: Organizing And Securing Your Device
Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. It’s open-source, allowing for plenty of customization, control, and freedom. As such, there’s no shortage of apps you can install to boost your user experience. This article will focus on Android apps you can use for organizing and...
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
The Google Pixel 5a 5G was, and still is, a really good phone. It was affordable, and yet offered a great camera, really good performance, and so on. Some of you are probably thinking of upgrading this year, and if you’re not going to the obvious choice, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 is a great alternative. Truth be said, it’s more expensive than the Pixel 6a, but it has a lot to offer, plus it’s nowhere near the crazy price tags of other flagships. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G.
Pixel 7 & 7 Pro Users Can't Install First Google Play System Update
A new Google Play System update has appeared for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users, but they can’t install it. It is worth noting that it has not appeared for all users, and it’s possible this was a mistake on Google’s part. New Google Play system...
Amazon Already Lets You Subcribe For The Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 6a was one of the most popular mid-range devices of 2022. While this device is still relatively new, it doesn’t mean that we can’t cover rumors about its successor. You can now subscribe to get updates about the Pixel 7a on Amazon, according to GSM Arena.
Galaxy Watch 5 Series On Verizon Gets Oct. Security Update
The Galaxy Watch 5 series on Verizon appears to be getting an October security patch update today, 9To5Google reports. Samsung doesn’t explain in-depth what the update includes but it is reported that it doesn’t seem to be anything new or noteworthy. Or at least not that’s entirely noticeable.
Get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95/month
As part of its fall sale, Amazon is discounting Audible Premium Plus, bringing it down to just $5.95 per month for your first four months. After those four months, it’ll be priced at $14.95 per month. The good thing about Audible is that you can cancel at any time.
How to turn on the Pixel's Direct My Call feature
With the Pixel 7, Google introduced yet another new feature for the phone app. As some of us forget that, we are supposed to be making phone calls on our phones. And it’s called “Direct My Call”. It does exactly what you’d expect. With some phone numbers, it is able to show you menu options instead of having to wait to hear it, and press that number. It works extremely well, and can even show up before it is said.
Websites, Web Apps Or Apps – Which Is Better?
People were already employing a variety of technologies even thousands of years ago. When people in the Bronze Age would create fire through methods of percussion and the use of bow drills, this was still considered to be a form of technology because it utilized the scientific method in order to give people a more convenient way to live out their lives. When the Romans created the Julian Calendar in order to give an idea of how to keep track of time, this was also considered to be a form of technology.
Your Brief Guide To Turning Your Android Phone Into A Security Camera
You most likely have at least one outdated Android phone stashed away in a drawer. Sure, you can sell it or trade it in for a fraction of its original cost. But, if it still works, why not give it a second chance?. Converting an old phone into a home...
Google Is "Doubling Down" On Pixel Phones & Its Own Hardware
According to a new report by The Information, Google is “doubling down” on Pixel phones and its own hardware. The report says that Google is “moving product development and software engineering staff working on features for non-Google hardware to work on Google-branded devices”. Google is said...
Nothing Phone (1) Gets Android 13, But An Unofficial Build
Android 13 is now available for the Nothing Phone (1), but this is an unofficial build. We’re talking about Paranoid Android here, as Topaz Alpha 1 custom ROM is now available. Unofficial build of Android 13 is now available for the Nothing Phone (1) This has been confirmed by...
