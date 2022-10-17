The Google Pixel 5a 5G was, and still is, a really good phone. It was affordable, and yet offered a great camera, really good performance, and so on. Some of you are probably thinking of upgrading this year, and if you’re not going to the obvious choice, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7 is a great alternative. Truth be said, it’s more expensive than the Pixel 6a, but it has a lot to offer, plus it’s nowhere near the crazy price tags of other flagships. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G.

