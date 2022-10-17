Read full article on original website
Related
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Baby formula recall: Throw away these Similac bottles
Abbott is recalling some 2-ounce bottles of liquid Similac Ready-to-Feed baby formula because the caps may not have sealed properly, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall covers the following brands:. Similac Pro-Total Comfort. Similac 360 Total Care. Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive. Similac Special Care...
Popculture
Baby Formula Recall Issued
Abbott Labs recalled select lots of 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children on Oct. 14 due to a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) having caps that may not have adequately sealed, possibly resulting in spoilage. According to the company, a child could develop stomach problems such as vomiting or diarrhea after ingesting the spoiled formula. In a statement to CNN, a company spokesperson said that the recall involves "less than a day's worth" of infant formula in the U.S., so overall supplies should remain unaffected. The formula was manufactured in Columbus, Ohio, not in the Sturgis, Michigan, plant subject to a recall in February that contributed to the shortage of baby formula.
WMTW
Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula facility as shortage continues
Video above: FDA admits delays in response to baby formula shortage. Abbott Nutrition plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, Chairman and CEO Robert Ford said Wednesday. The announcement comes as the U.S. formula shortage continues and experts have called for more domestic production and diversity among suppliers.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Popculture
Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States
Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
International Business Times
Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk
A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
foodsafetynews.com
New E. coli outbreak traced to frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores
State and Federal officials announced today that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. As of this afternoon, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 20 people are confirmed infected with five requiring hospitalization. No...
CNET
Brie Cheese Recall Expanded: All the Brands Being Pulled Over Potential Contamination
If you're a soft cheese eater, you should check your fridge. Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. On Wednesday, the recall was expanded to more baked brie cheeses. One day earlier, Swiss American recalled its St. Louis Brie products in response to Old Europe's recall.
Thrillist
Massive Cheese Recall Just Expanded to Include More Products Sold Nationwide
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
The Daily South
Listeria Outbreak Prompts Nationwide Recall Of Cheese Sold At Safeway, Meijer, Whole Foods, And More
Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese, Inc. is recalling certain Brie and Camembert cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria. Brands subject to recall include Reny Picot, Block & Barrel, Lidl Preferred Selection, Market 32, Charmant, and more. According to the FDA, the products in question were distributed between August 1, 2022...
Check Your Fridge, There’s a Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall
The potential of the presence of a foreign object has prompted a nationwide recall of some cookie dough. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Nestlé USA has initiated a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Comments / 3