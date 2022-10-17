Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Galaxy Watch 5 Series On Verizon Gets Oct. Security Update
The Galaxy Watch 5 series on Verizon appears to be getting an October security patch update today, 9To5Google reports. Samsung doesn’t explain in-depth what the update includes but it is reported that it doesn’t seem to be anything new or noteworthy. Or at least not that’s entirely noticeable.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23+ & S23 Ultra Won't Offer Faster Charging: Tipster
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra won’t offer faster charging than their predecessors, it seems. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He went to Twitter to say that both devices will peak at 45W. The Galaxy S23+ & S23 Ultra won’t offer faster charging than...
Android Headlines
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Android Headlines
Samsung Is Secretly Working On A New AR Product
Samsung may have a new AR (augmented reality) product in the works. Dutch publication GalaxyClub spotted the product in development with the model number SM-I120, but details are scarce. It is likely a pair of AR glasses, though we can’t rule out the possibility of a more sophisticated headset.
Android Headlines
Verizon Starts Selling Samsung's Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...
Android Headlines
Amazon Already Lets You Subcribe For The Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 6a was one of the most popular mid-range devices of 2022. While this device is still relatively new, it doesn’t mean that we can’t cover rumors about its successor. You can now subscribe to get updates about the Pixel 7a on Amazon, according to GSM Arena.
Android Headlines
Get Audible Premium Plus for $5.95/month
As part of its fall sale, Amazon is discounting Audible Premium Plus, bringing it down to just $5.95 per month for your first four months. After those four months, it’ll be priced at $14.95 per month. The good thing about Audible is that you can cancel at any time.
Android Headlines
Frame Rate Mathing Is On Chromecast, But You Can't Use It
Android 12 has landed on the Google Chromecast, and it comes with the new Google Chromecast with Google TV. This platform update didn’t bring too many major changes, but it did bring a handful of useful additions. The main change, frame rate matching, is here, but you can’t really use it on your Chromecast device just yet.
Android Headlines
The New Oppo Foldables Just Had Their Specs Leaked
Oppo is one of the few companies that can give Samsung’s foldables a run for their money. It looks like the Chinese company is getting ready to launch its next duo of foldable phones, and they just had their specs leaked. These specs show us some powerful devices coming down the pipeline.
Android Headlines
How To Edit PDF Text And Image On Mac In 2022
PDF files are widely used for academic purposes to create projects, assignments, and research reports. To ensure that your assignments or projects in a PDF format are professionally edited, you would require a powerful free PDF editor. For MacBook users, you should consider a professional PDF editor that consists of all basic and advanced functions.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Series Will Get Free Google One VPN In December
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro buyers will get free access to Google One VPN in December. The company recently confirmed this in an official support document (via). It previously said the freebie will be rolled out later this year without giving a precise timeframe. We still don’t have a date, but if you’ve purchased late latest Pixel smartphones and live in a supported country, you will get a free VPN service in December.
Android Headlines
Samsung & TikTok To Roll Out StemDrop Feature
Samsung has announced a partnership with the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to launch a new music-driven feature called StemDrop. Samsung describes the feature as “a new international music discovery format” that is going to revolutionize global music collaboration. According to the company announcement, StemDrop goes live on TikTok...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
In this article, we’ll compare the very best Google and Samsung have to offer at the moment. The Pixel 7 Pro launched earlier this month, and we’ll pit you against Samsung’s flagship. We’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra did launch back in February, but it’s still the company’s most powerful smartphone, not counting the foldables.
Android Headlines
Must-Have Apps On Android: Organizing And Securing Your Device
Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system. It’s open-source, allowing for plenty of customization, control, and freedom. As such, there’s no shortage of apps you can install to boost your user experience. This article will focus on Android apps you can use for organizing and...
Android Headlines
Global Smartphone Shipments Declined In Q3 2022: Canalys
Canalys has released a new report regarding global smartphone shipments. Based on it, global smartphone shipments declined by 9% in Q3 2022. This is in comparison with the Q3 last year, so year-over-year. Global smartphone shipments declined in Q3 2022. These are preliminary values, and they’re calculated for the July-September...
Android Headlines
Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Today, Best Buy is knocking $150 off of the regular price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. This is the latest high-end tablet from Samsung. And it can be yours for just $1,049. That’s down from $1,199. The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch display, powered by the Snapdragon...
Android Headlines
First OPPO Flip Phone Is Coming, And Here Are Its Specs
OPPO is planning to launch its first flip phone aka clamshell foldable smartphone in the near future, and its specs have just surfaced. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster. The first OPPO flip phone is coming, and its specs just surfaced. He claims that the device...
Android Headlines
Amazon Faces A £900m Class Action Lawsuit In UK
A new class action lawsuit was filed against Amazon in UK that might make the company pay £900m ($997m) to settle the case. The Competition Appeal Tribunal lawsuit filed this lawsuit, arguing that Amazon pushes customers to pay more for products. On September 19, we reported that California was...
Android Headlines
October Update Is Live For Samsung's Galaxy A32 & Galaxy A72
Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are receiving a new software update. The 2021 mid-rangers are picking up the October 2022 Android security patch with this release. The latest security update has already been rolled out to dozens of other Galaxy devices. As of this writing, the October...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 & 7 Pro Users Can't Install First Google Play System Update
A new Google Play System update has appeared for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users, but they can’t install it. It is worth noting that it has not appeared for all users, and it’s possible this was a mistake on Google’s part. New Google Play system...
Comments / 0