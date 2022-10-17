Read full article on original website
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Man allegedly pretending to be deputy, Kansas sheriff warns
CLOUD COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about an individual who is allegedly impersonating a Kansas deputy. The Cloud County Sheriff says their office has received reports of a man driving an unmarked Dodge Durango who’s attempting to pull over drivers. The man identified himself as a Deputy Hawthorn. The […]
Salina woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
One person was injured in an accident just after 11 a.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Marcia Lee Demuth, 58, Salina, was westbound in the 500 block of E. Iron Avenue in Salina. The SUV rear-ended a 2006 Buick Lucerne...
Motorcyclist thrown from bike after head-on highway crash
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Herington man was seriously injured when he was hit head-on early Thursday morning on US-77. The man was traveling south on Highway 77 in Dickinson County at 3:50 a.m. Thursday when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line and hit the 2000 Vulcan Kawasaki head-on, throwing the […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Copus, Darrian Lee; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Durr, Skylar...
$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch […]
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway
BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl was among five Kansans that were hospitalized after an 86-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the K-14 and U.S. 24 junction with reports of an injury accident.
Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home
SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after a gun, motorcycle and more were stolen from a Dickinson County home. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it began an investigation on Sept. 20, into a residential burglary on 2200 Ave. near Solomon. A suspect, later identified as Michael W. Kohman, 42, of Salina, forced his way into the home which caused damage to the window.
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
Former Salina police detective new Dickinson County undersheriff
ABILENE - A former Salina Police detective has been named the new Dickinson County undersheriff. Jeffrey Vaughan began his duties as Dickinson County undersheriff on Monday, according to a news release from Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis. Prior to joining the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Vaughan served as a detective...
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
🎥: Heat lamp fire causes $200K damage, destroys chicken coop, damages house in Ogden
OGDEN - Around noon on Tuesday, October 18th, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of William Drive in Ogden. Manhattan Fire Department arrived on scene first, followed by volunteers with Riley County Fire District #1, and found a chicken coop on fire, and the fire had spread to the outer wall of the house.
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
Heat lamp in chicken coop cause of structure fire in Ogden
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden house fire causing $200,000 in damage started in a chicken coop. Riley County Fire District One said a heat lamp inside the coop sparked the fire, which then spread up the side of the home and into the attic. The home sustained heavy smoke damage and two rooms were significantly damaged, but the fire district reported no injuries.
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
Cruisin’ For a Cause Friday Night
There will be an opportunity Friday night to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina. Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, are back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.
