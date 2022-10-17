Read full article on original website
100 Gallons of Oil Leaks into Porter Creek Due to Truck Accident
There is an oil spill in Porter Creek in Sonoma County. The state department of Fish and Wildlife says about 100 gallons of oil leaked into the creek after a crash last Friday involving a truck and a big rig on Porter Creek Road. The crash shutdown the roadway for most of the day between Safari West and Calistoga Road. Responders deployed a boom and were able to collect some of the oil. State officials say crews continue to monitor clean-up efforts in the area.
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa
Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m. Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000. The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.
Driver suffers medical emergency before fatally crashing on Highway 280 in SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man who apparently suffered a medical emergency died Monday morning after crashing his car on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 7:15 a.m. on southbound I-280, just north of Monterey Boulevard. The man was driving a blue Chevy Impala that hit the center median of the freeway. When officers and emergency responders arrived, the man was unresponsive and they attempted to revive him. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital , where he was pronounced dead, the CHP said. The man was about 43 years old and a resident of San Francisco, authorities said. His name was not released. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
More Details Released on Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley
New details are coming to light regarding a Sonoma Valley man who was critically injured after being shot twice by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies last weekend. The Santa Rosa Police Department says 43-year-old Nathan Smart was armed with an improvised makeshift firearm that he used to shoot at one of the deputies. Police say the firearm appears to have been made out of pipe and black tape. Smart remains hospitalized in critical condition and is expected to survive. Police say the shootout happened Saturday while deputies were investigating a report of someone breaking car windows in a parking lot. The deputies were not hurt.
Shelter-in-place in effect in Novato due to downed power lines
NOVATO, Calif. - Officials have alerted the public of a shelter-in-place order in effect for part of Novato Wednesday afternoon due to downed power lines. Pacific Gas and Electric has been notified. A Nixle alert was sent out just before 3 p.m. A fallen tree is to blame for the downed lines on McClay Road between Saddlebrook Court and Tree Lane. In an update, officials said there will be a hard road closure on McClay between Saddlebrook Ct. and Chardonnay Lane until 8 p.m. The roadway will not fully reopen until approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The power outage may last through the morning, according to Novato police.
Man Getting Treatment After Climbing Power Line Near Sonoma
A man is being treated in a hospital after climbing an electrical transmission tower less than two miles south of Sonoma. Police say he was threatening to take his own life while on the tower on Sunday afternoon. The man negotiated with a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiation team and a mobile crisis response team. After two hours, he decided to climb down from the tower. He was then taken to a hospital.
Several quakes reported near Cobb in Northern CA, USGS says
Did You Feel It? Several small earthquakes shook Northern California on Wednesday, including a 3.4 preliminary earthquake, according to the USGS.
Napa County officials respond in fermenting vineyard dispute
NAPA - Napa County officials fired back this week at a well-known winemaker in an escalating dispute over whether the county has regulatory authority over a new vineyard project on his land.On Oct. 13, Jayson Woodbridge of Hundred Acre Wine Group sued the county over claims that local officials have overstepped in their efforts to inspect and permit an "experimental vineyard" on 80 acres of hillside land off Pickett Road in Calistoga. The property burned in the 2020 Glass Fire and about a year later, Woodbridge cleared the remains of charred trees and other vegetation, according to the suit.In May of...
Petaluma arson arrest made Tuesday
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire […]
14-year-old Windsor girl on scooter escapes two masked men in a white van
WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — Windsor police are investigating an apparent attempt to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school Wednesday, according to a social media post from Windsor PD. Officers received the call at around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men […]
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Bullet From 'Big Gun' In Sunday Night Shooting Crashes Through Home of Former Mayor's Family
Well, this is crazy! The son and daughter-in-law of former SF Mayor Frank Jordan heard the sound of glass shattering in their bedroom Sunday night as they were putting their kids to bed. And it was apparently a stray bullet that had traveled a half-mile from a shooting near Jefferson Square Park.
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
Third year of La Niña on tap this winter, according to official forecast
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center issued its official winter outlook Thursday, and, as expected, a third year of La Niña appear to be on tap. That means continued, deepening drought likely in Southern California and the southwestern United States, even expanding across the southern states into the Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast, meteorologists say.
3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut
COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
73-Year-Old From Sebastopol Identified As Pedestrian Killed in Penngrove
The man who was killed while crossing Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove has been identified. The incident happened on Sunday, October 9th when 73-year old Allan Thorpe of Sebastopol was leaving the Twin Oaks Roadhouse. He and 66-year-old Beth Thorpe were hit by a car travelling north, and she suffered major injuries but is now in fair condition. There are no crosswalks or lighting at that part of Old Redwood Highway. The Board of Supervisors have approved a traffic study for the area.
Santa Rosa City Officials Ask for Feedback on 20-Year Growth Plan
Heads up Santa Rosa residents: you still have a chance to give feedback on the city’s 20-year growth plan. The city revealed its preferred alternative for the general plan update last month and it’ll be looked at by the City Council during a meeting next week. The plan includes 24-thousand new homes targeted at those with low income, hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail space, and millions of square feet of office and industrial space. You can take an online survey until noon tomorrow and public comment will also be made during the meeting on October 25th. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Council Chamber and streamed via Zoom.
Mountain lion spotted in East Bay hills
A mountain lion was spotted taking a early-morning stroll through a neighborhood in Hayward, and it was caught on camera by a Ring camera in the area.
