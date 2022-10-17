“I don’t give a flying F what happens at the end of the game. Whether we lose or win, we’re not going out as no . . . uhh . . . soft guys.”. Drew Timme’s message in the immediate aftermath of the second round win over Memphis during the NCAA Tournament, whether it be the self-censored family friendly transcription or the assuredly more colorful version he gave in the locker room at halftime, captured the spirit of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and their talismanic leader at the center of it all.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO