United Airlines Crosses Two Polaris Milestones
United Airlines is no longer flying a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with its older generation of business class seats, with the last aircraft now undergoing a Polaris retrofit. Furthermore, the carrier will shortly introduce its first retrofitted Boeing 767-400 into service. Each step marks another milestone in United’s fleet refresh plan.
A look at 7 hotels in IHG Vignette Collection upscale brand
IHG Vignette Collection launched in 2021 as an independent hotel conversion brand for upper upscale and luxury hotels. There are currently seven hotels signed on with three of these hotels open and currently available for booking with IHG points. Another three hotels open in 2023 and are accepting bookings with points for available dates in 2023.
Required Visa Waiver Program For European Travel Delayed. Again.
The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) was approved in 2016 and has been under development ever since. It’s planned to be a visa waiver program wherein those with non-EU passports from roughly 60 countries, including the U.S., would need to fill out an electronic form before traveling to the EU, for security purposes. They would then have to be approved before being allowed to travel into the 26 European Schengen-zone countries.
