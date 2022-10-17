The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) was approved in 2016 and has been under development ever since. It’s planned to be a visa waiver program wherein those with non-EU passports from roughly 60 countries, including the U.S., would need to fill out an electronic form before traveling to the EU, for security purposes. They would then have to be approved before being allowed to travel into the 26 European Schengen-zone countries.

2 DAYS AGO