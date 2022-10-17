ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin driver's license practice test; DMV launches free online

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 announced the launch of a free, new tool to help novice drivers prepare to get their driver's license. The online "Knowledge and Road Signs Practice Test," the DMV said, will help users better understand what’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

School active shooter threats deemed false; 9 reports in SE Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. - Nine schools or school districts across southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Thursday, Oct. 20 – but each was a hoax. One student in Pleasant Prairie and another at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee told FOX6 News it was a day of panic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average

The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole. This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy