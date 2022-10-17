Read full article on original website
Wisconsin driver's license practice test; DMV launches free online
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Tuesday, Oct. 18 announced the launch of a free, new tool to help novice drivers prepare to get their driver's license. The online "Knowledge and Road Signs Practice Test," the DMV said, will help users better understand what’s...
School active shooter threats deemed false; 9 reports in SE Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. - Nine schools or school districts across southeastern Wisconsin received threats of an active shooter Thursday, Oct. 20 – but each was a hoax. One student in Pleasant Prairie and another at Rufus King High School in Milwaukee told FOX6 News it was a day of panic.
NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average
The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole. This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.
Michigan men charged with murdering teen, killing another woman to keep her from talking
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General announced on Wednesday that two men have been charged in the murder of two women who disappeared in 2021 and that one of the victims buried on one man's property. Brad Srebnik, 36, is charged with murdering 17-year-old Brynn Bills in August...
