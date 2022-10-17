Read full article on original website
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Sir Ringo Starr, 82, CANCELS tour after testing positive for COVID-19 AGAIN - three days after revealing he was going back on the road following negative test
Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled his tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again - just three days after revealing he had tested negative and was getting back on the road. The Beatles icon, 82, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a selfie, captioned: 'I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.'
Taylor Swift Details ‘Snow on the Beach’ Featuring Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift gave a bit of insight into “Snow on the Beach,” her upcoming Midnights track featuring Lana Del Rey. Her 10th studio album drops on Oct. 21. The singer posted a clip on Instagram at midnight on Tuesday, where she gushed about her collaborator: “I am such a massive fan,” she said. Of the song, Swift shared that it’s “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.” She equated it to wondering, “’Wait, is this real? Is this a dream?’… Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.”
Queen release unheard track featuring Freddie Mercury for the first time in 8 years
Queen will share a rediscovered and unreleased new track today (13 October), featuring the late Freddie Mercury.The song, entitled “Face It Alone” will be the band’s first release featuring Mercury in over eight years.The track was initially teased by guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor in May. It had been discovered when the band’s team returned to original sessions work on The Miracle box set reissue, which will be released in November.At the time, Taylor said the track was “a little little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about”. May agreed, adding that “it’s beautiful, it’s...
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge for Massive World Tour and New Music
Mark Hoppus lied. Back in August, after Tom DeLonge shared a photograph of his former Blink-182 bandmates, tagging both Hoppus and Travis Barker, the bassist and singer took to social media to insist that the band wasn’t reuniting, much to the dismay of their fans. But the band announced today that not only is Blink-182 back with a massive world tour, but DeLonge will also return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a decade. And to top it off, they are releasing a new single, “Edging,” out Friday. The band made the announcement in true Blink-182 fashion...
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023
Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
Anthony Kiedis Says Rick Rubin + Beastie Boys Left Chili Peppers Rehearsal Fearing ‘Somebody Was Gonna Get Murdered’
Addiction can make people behave in ways that they wouldn't sober. In the case with Red Hot Chili Peppers, they were apparently so "terrifying" that they scared Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys away when they first had the chance to work with the producer because he feared "somebody was gonna get murdered."
Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA
Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)
, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”
EARLIER SHE RELEASED “BOMBS AWAY” SINGLE HERE + MUSIC VIDEO HERE FROM HER UPCOMING EP (TITLE, DATE TBA) Today, Emeryld reveals the second track “Scandal”, plus the music video, from her upcoming EP, which will be released on Neon Gold Records. She is the newest signing on the record label that brought you Charli XCX, HAIM, MARINA, Christine and the Queens, Matt Maeson etc.
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Rebecca Jade has a slam dunk with "Show Me"
(October 17, 2022) Judging by the bio on her website, one could say that singer/songwriter Rebecca Jade is a modern day renaissance woman. Attended UC Berkeley on a basketball scholarship and studied Theater & Performance. Went on to earn an MBA as well as studied classical and jazz. Sang backup for Sir Elton John, opened for Will Downing and Jeffrey Osborne, jammed with Sheila E at the Grammys salute to Prince. And oh yeah – earned honors for her indie solo works at the San Diego Music Awards most recently. Whew!
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
The Pitchfork Staff’s Favorite One-Hit Wonders of the ’90s
In the ’90s, it felt like nothing was too odd, too goofy, or too random to be the most popular song in the universe. This was the age of corporate radio consolidation and the CD boom—and, crucially, before file-sharing and streaming took off—so major distribution channels had tremendous power over precisely what went into listeners’ ears. Awash in cash, big labels took big chances on artists that didn’t necessarily scream longevity but at least had a single undeniable melody or catchy lick going for them.
SoFaygo Drops Release Date And Four Singles For New Album, “Pink Heartz”
The announcement comes with four new tracks from the Atlanta native, one of which is with Ken Carson. This year’s XXL Freshman Class is entering new phases in their careers, and freshman SoFaygo is looking to capitalize on that success in the very same year that he impressed many with that performance. He had previously teased fans with this release, but he’s officially announced that his debut studio album, Pink Heartz, will drop on November 11th. To get listeners ready, he’s also just dropped four new tracks from the 16-track project: “Another One,” “Blitz V2,” “Fasho,” and the Ken Carson-assisted “Hell Yeah,” whose music video was released as part of the announcement.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Devices Containing Unreleased Music, Book Manuscript Were Stolen From Car in L.A.
Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to inform her followers that a laptop, three video cameras, and several hard drives were swiped from her car while it was parked in Los Angeles. Del Rey revealed the theft on Melrose Place “a few months ago” has resulted in a number of unfinished songs leaking, as well as personal photos finding their way online. She was also forced to delete the files on her laptop, which included a long manuscript.
