Louisiana State

Stephen Jackson Calls Out Kanye West Over George Floyd Comments

By Alex Zephyr
 3 days ago

Source: Tim Heitman / Getty

R etired NBA player Stephen Jackson called out Kanye West for the public allegation that George Floyd died from a drug overdose instead of an officer’s knee on his neck. Jackson, who also hosts the podcast All The Smoke with Matt Barnes , appeared to have also made some thinly veiled shots at the Drink Champs podcast, too.

“Don’t talk to opportunists ’cause that’s what you’re doing,” Jackson said in the first of two Instagram posts on Sunday. “Because the same time [that] all this George Floyd sh-t was going on, everybody was screaming ‘George Floyd this, George Floyd that.’ Because everybody was trying to make money off of somebody else’s pain. But that ain’t the hustle no more.”

“The new hustle is talking about him and dissing him,” he added. “All that sh-t is weak. All of y’all [are] clout chasing. All of y’all look sad.”

Jackson was longtime friends with Floyd, having become familiar with each other during their shared childhoods in Houston, TX. The former pro baller even often referred to Floyd as “ Twin ” due to their uncanny resemblances.

“I can’t wait to see who [else] jumps on the bandwagon and who gets to posting sh*t and tryna clout chase, too,” Jackson warned in his second post, promising it would be the last time he spoke on the matter. “’Cause I got receipts. I’ve got text messages from all you muthaf-ckas! I’ve got calls from all you muthaf-ckas! Jack this, How can I help, get on the side of you, when’s the next press conference you doin’? But don’t do that, y’all better not do that!”

“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Ye said during his 3-hour, 26-minute appearance on Drink Champs last week. “But tell me, could you even really run this interview? ’Cause Mav [Carter] didn’t run my interview,” he later added. “They blocked me out, the Jewish media blocked me out .”

Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz went after Ye for his George Floyd comments as well. “@kanyewest the hatred you have for Blacks is sad,” the Louisiana rapper tweeted on Sunday afternoon . “N they still support your coon ass. First Slavery was a choice, white lives matter, now George Floyd etc.N it’s sad that Blacks with a platform ain’t telling u shit for attacking our race like u do.”

Per George Floyd’s autopsy , fentanyl was actually found in his system. But the amounts were also deemed insufficient to be considered a contributing factor to his death. At the trial for former officer Derek Chauvin , cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich told the court the following: “I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose.”

In fact, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office called Floyd’s death a homicide as the result of “cardiopulmonary arrest” augmented by “restraint, and neck compression.”

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist at Loyola University Medical Center, also gave expert testimony that supported the autopsy’s finding. “A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died,” he said, as reported by the Associated Press .

In response to Ye’s, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt announced that Floyd’s family is weighing the possibility of taking legal action against the DONDA 2 rapper. “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Merritt posted yesterday across social media. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines and diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Related
TMZ.com

Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away

Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’

Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
