Escambia County, FL

Portions of Escambia under freeze watch, Pensacola to dip below 40 degrees this week

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

A cold front is approaching Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, bringing freeze watches to northern areas away from the Gulf of Mexico.

The approaching cold front will bring temperatures to the high 30s in Pensacola and as low as 28 degrees in north Escambia County on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama. Santa Rosa County is likely to get "sub-freezing" temperatures as low as 32 degrees, according to the NWS.

"It is pretty unusual this time of year, getting temperatures that cold this early," said Caitlyn Baldwin, meteorologist for the NWS in Mobile.

Cold weather ahead: First strong cold front of season expected to move through Florida

Pensacola's average maximum temperature for this time of year is 71.8 degree and the average low is 51 degrees, Baldwin said.

While metro Pensacola is listed just outside of the freeze watch area, much of northern Escambia County will enter a freeze watch Tuesday night, with the watch continuing through Wednesday night.

"Our average freeze date for Pensacola is typically around Dec. 11, and our record freeze date is Oct. 31," Baldwin said.

Fall events: Festivals, holiday celebrations and food events: 40+ things to do in Pensacola this fall

Escambia County Public Information and Education Officer Davis Wood told the News Journal that emergency management is keeping a close eye on Tuesday's and Wednesday's low temperatures, gauging their possible responses.

"We will of course stand by and monitor the situation and we'll be prepared in case the weather does dip much lower than what we are expecting," Wood said. "We are not planning on sanding bridges right now or any other preventative maintenance in regards to the cold weather we're going to have the next few days."

Approaching cold weather can freeze or burst outdoor water pipes, kill or damage plants and destroy crops. NWS says to prepare for freezing weather by wrapping or draining outdoor pipes to prevent bursting and bringing tender plants indoors.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Comments / 5

Sassyone
3d ago

lol it's gonna be 39 degrees that's not below freezing.. freezing is 32degrees or lower.

