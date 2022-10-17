ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Cruz city workers begin week-long strike over hazardous working conditions

By Natalia Gurevich, Jennifer Hodges
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOpbx_0icNrSMF00

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – A number of services in the city of Santa Cruz will not be operating this week as city employees are going on strike .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

A tentative agreement was made earlier this month with the city. But 80% of the workers with SEIU 521, the union representing them, rejected the agreement.

One of the main issues is what workers are alleging are hazardous working conditions.

According to Juan Molina, a city wastewater collection employee, part of that issue is having to clear homeless encampments .

"I remember when I started working for the city, they were like, 'Oh, it's optional,'" he said. "But now it's mandatory."

"It's completely mandatory, they make these people go in there," he said.

But Santa Cruz Deputy City Manager Lisa Murphy has said that they have been working on that issue for a while.

"The city has proactively added new positions," she said. "That are specific to homeless encampment cleanup and homeless response, and we are filling those positions now in response to the employees' requests for specified positions that solely handle that."

Workers will be picketing Santa Cruz City Hall starting Monday. Other picketing locations include the city corporation yard, the wastewater collection site, the wharf, and the water plant.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Clara Valley has some of the poorest air quality in the Bay Area — the reason why

AIR QUALITY IN the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area — and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of the quake is a few miles […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike

After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County

PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
PRUNEDALE, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos woman fatally struck by train in Monterey County Saturday

According to the CHP King City office, a 53-year-old Los Banos Hispanic woman died when the truck she was driving was struck by a train near King City in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon Oct. 15, 2022. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Monterey County Coroner’s Office.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday night, Salinas City Council voted to remove downtown as an exemption from the inclusionary housing ordinance. So what does this mean moving forward? The purpose of this removal was to allow for more housing for people within the local community. On top of this, the new housing would look to accommodate The post Downtown Salinas exempt from inclusionary housing ordinance appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

New family resource center to open in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A new bilingual center, aiming to provide services and resources to families across Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, will open its doors Monday in Watsonville. Located at 1205 Freedom Blvd., Raíces y Cariño: A Community Collective for Families (RC Fam) will offer a variety of workshops, classes,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy