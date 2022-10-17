Read full article on original website
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
House panel calls Donald Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Donald Trump’s 3-year probe into 2016 ‘deep state’ conspiracy reveals little evidence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump once predicted that a special prosecutor appointed during his administration would uncover “the crime of the century” — a conspiracy to sink his 2016 campaign. Yet here are the results of the three-year probe by prosecutor John Durham: two...
Trump answers questions in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room. The deposition gave Carroll’s lawyers a chance to interrogate Trump...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Think tank analyst acquitted in trial over discredited Donald Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special...
Kanye West offers to buy conservative social media platform Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after getting locked out of Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. The acquisition of Parler would give West, legally known as Ye, control of a social media platform and a new outlet for...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week
A Reminder That Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Dedicated Celebrity Activist, And Here Are 17 Times He's Spoken Out About Climate Change To Prove It
"Climate change is real. It is happening right now."
WATCH: Biden officially launches student loan forgiveness application website
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
China claims right to protect consulate after report of protester assault, U.K. demands explanation
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
WATCH: State Department says Russia’s use of Iran drones is ‘deeply concerning’
State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said “Russia becoming more reliant on a country like Iran” should be deeply concerning to the world. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We will continue to take practical, aggressive steps to make these weapons sales harder, including sanctions, export...
WATCH: Pentagon to provide help for troops, dependents seeking abortions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday.. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care. Watch...
WATCH: State Department says U.S. will back sanctions against Iran over drone sales
The Biden administration is backing the European Union as it gathers evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine. The EU is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. Russia is...
WATCH: UN Secretary-General calls for ‘armed action’ to reopen port in Haiti
The United Nations Secretary-General called for an international “armed action” to reopen a port in Haiti that has been shut down by conflict. Watch the meeting in the player above. “We need an armed action to release the port and to allow for humanitarian corridor to be established....
WATCH: U.S. pledges ‘action’ after drone attack on Kyiv
The Biden administration said it “will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators,” after waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The concentrated use of the drones sowed terror and frayed nerves as blasts rocked...
Iranian athlete who competed without hijab returns to Tehran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab. After landing, Rekabi gave a...
Thousands protest in Haiti as UN discusses troop request
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize “an international assistance mission” to help improve security in crisis-wracked Haiti so desperately needed humanitarian aid can be delivered to millions in need. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
A U.S. Marine used political connections to adopt an Afghan baby, her family says. Now they’re suing to get her back.
The young Afghan couple raced to the airport in Kabul, clutching their baby girl close amid the chaotic withdrawal of American troops last year. The baby had been rescued two years earlier from the rubble of a U.S. Special Forces raid that killed her parents and five siblings. After months in a U.S. military hospital, she had gone to live with her cousin and his wife, this newlywed couple. Now, the family was bound for the United States for further medical treatment, with the aid of U.S. Marine Corps attorney Joshua Mast.
