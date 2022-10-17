Funeral arrangements announced for Dallas Police officer Jacob Arellano

Funeral arrangements have officially been announced for Dallas Police officer Jacob Arellano, who was killed last week in a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver.

Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano, who died last Wednesday after getting hit by a suspected drunk driver, is being laid to rest this week. His family is saying their goodbyes at two separate services, including one here in North Texas.

A local visitation is taking place Wednesday, October 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Richardson. It'll be followed by a funeral mass.

On Friday, another funeral mass is being held in El Paso, Arellano's hometown.

Dallas police say 31-year-old Mayra Rebollar is being charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the wrong-way crash that killed Officer Arellano.

