ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands County, FL

Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTbZi_0icNrF8200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said the truck was heading south on Spart Road, west of Orday Road when the rear-left passenger opened the window while it was still moving.

Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified

The passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, Florida, tried to get out the window, but she hit the side of the pickup truck and fell on the road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died, troopers said.

The FHP said it is still investigating the woman’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
Motorious

Hurricane Mopars, Stolen Split Windows, And A Morbid Ending To A Car Chase

We’ve all seen the pictures of the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona damaged by Hurricane Ian, and we find out the full story. A rare 1963 Chevy Split Window Corvette is stolen during a car show, and a GT500 thief is killed in a morbid way. Another disappointment from Dodge, and a 15-year-old crashes his family’s Challenger. Then, we share our inventory picks from the week.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy