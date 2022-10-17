Florida woman dies after jumping out of window of moving truck

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman died after jumping out of a moving vehicle in Highlands County Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said the truck was heading south on Spart Road, west of Orday Road when the rear-left passenger opened the window while it was still moving.

The passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, Florida, tried to get out the window, but she hit the side of the pickup truck and fell on the road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died, troopers said.

The FHP said it is still investigating the woman’s death.

