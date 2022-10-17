ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

In pictures: The recent history of one of English rugby’s most successful clubs

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4SXl_0icNrCTr00

Wasps, one of English rugby union’s most successful clubs, have been placed in administration.

More than 160 employees have been made redundant, including all members of the playing squads and coaching staff from the men’s and women’s rugby teams, plus Wasps netball.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the famous club’s recent history in pictures.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, US authorities have said. Rorie S Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on October 12 in Springfield District Court and...
LONGMEADOW, MA
newschain

Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper in broad daylight at the Notting Hill Carnival. The men, aged 23 and 18, were arrested at houses in Bristol on Wednesday morning while a 20-year-old woman was arrested in London on suspicion of assisting an offender, Scotland Yard said.
newschain

Runners to find out if London Marathon ballot application successful

More than 410,000 people who entered the ballot for a place in next year’s London Marathon will find out on Monday October 24 if they have been successful. The event will take place on April 23 as the marathon returns to its traditional spring slot after taking place in the autumn for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
newschain

Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Gun found in cemetery ‘could be linked to killing’

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery. Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool, at lunchtime on Tuesday. Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether...
newschain

Magda Eriksson: Chelsea believe we can reach Champions League final again

Captain Magda Eriksson says there is belief in the camp that Chelsea can reach a second Women’s Champions League final. Chelsea begin their European campaign away to Paris St Germain on Thursday in a testing opener, and they will be without Fran Kirby, who is sidelined through illness. While...
newschain

Livingston Women change away shorts to black due to period concerns

Livingston Women have switched their away kit shorts from white to black to reduce anxiety for players during their periods. The club stated that the decision was taken following discussion with their squad “in an effort to make the players more comfortable when representing the club”. A statement...
newschain

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence. She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.
newschain

Alex Hales taking confidence from stellar BBL record ahead of T20 World Cup

Alex Hales draws comfort from his past success in Australia, knowing he has “the game and the record” to hit form at any point for England at the T20 World Cup. The biggest factor in Hales being selected ahead of Phil Salt to open the batting alongside Jos Buttler for the recent T20 series win over Australia was because of his reputation in the Big Bash League.
newschain

Russian and Ukrainian troops gear up for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be preparing for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to...
newschain

Virtual proceedings impossible if Donald Trump was still president – Dunn family

The virtual proceedings conducted for Harry Dunn’s killer would not have been possible if Donald Trump was still president, the teenager’s parents have said. Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn said despite campaigning for Anne Sacoolas to physically return to the UK, they hoped their case would help other families achieve justice in future.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
162K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy