Sun Prairie West hosts Big Eight cross country conference meet

Saturday, Oct. 15 was an exciting day for Sun Prairie cross country athletes. Both East and West’s squads didn’t have far to drive as they competed at Sun Prairie’s Sheehan Park for the 2022 Big Eight conference championships.

It’s another strong year of cross country in the Big Eight conference, but the Wolves and Cardinals still used the opportunity for continued growth before the WIAA tournament begins. Sun Prairie West took fourth in the girls race and eighth in the boys race while Sun Prairie East finished fifth in both the girls and boys race.

Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas again thrust himself into the spotlight with a stellar performance in the boys race. He won the Big Eight conference title, running the fastest time of the day with a 16:10.5.

The Wolves wouldn’t get another runner across the line for almost two minutes as sophomore Drew Peters was next in 34th with a time of 18:06.3. A trio of Wolves finished together to round out the varsity score. Junior Gabe Roe took 46th with a time of 18:40.8, sophomore Ethan Frank ran an 18:49.0 for 48th, and freshman Cameron Spredemann finished 49th with a time of 18:50.0.

As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals wound up with three top-30 runners. Sophomore Pat McRoberts was tops among them, finishing 14th with a time of 17:07.8. Junior teammate Jonah Marshall wasn’t far behind in 18th with his time of 17:16.7. Fellow junior Yutaro Suzuki also picked up 28th with his time of 17:55.6.

A pair of sophomores ran together to finish out the team’s scoring. Leo Saron took 39th with a time of 18:21.3 and teammate Malcolm Mohr was right on his tail with a time of 18:24.7 for 41st.

Madison West claimed the Big Eight title for the boys with a team score of 60, barely edging out Middleton’s score of 61. Verona wrapped up the top three with 72 points.

The Cardinals and Wolves both had top-10 finishers in the girls race. West sophomore Jojo Knauss gave their squad a huge boost by taking fourth place overall with a time of 20:19.9. East’s best run of the day came from sophomore Shaela Elert, who’s time of 20:39.6 earned her 10th place.

Knauss was just the start of a three straight sophomores to cross the finish line for the Wolves. Ali McCaughtry was up next in 14th with a time of 20:45.8, followed by Sophie Erickson with a 21:38.8 for 29th. Senior Grace Kline ran a 21:58.8 for 36th place and freshman Allison Bodnar wrapped up the varsity scoring with a 43rd place finish with a time of 22:22.7.

Sun Prairie East’s score was boosted by another sophomore, as well, as Brooke Marchewka was the next-highest finisher in 18th with her time of 20:59.9. Senior Mickey Griffith and junior Nyllah Comstock finished in lockstep less than a minute later, taking 31st and 32nd, respectively, with times of 21:42.3 and 21:46.9. Sophomore Cassie Coffey finished up the team’s scoring with a time of 22:04.4 for 38th.

The Wolves’ 126 team points were just enough to edge out the Cardinals’ 129. Madison West won the conference title on the girls side as well with a team score of 49, followed by Middleton in second with 75 and Verona in third with 76. Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado had the fastest time in the girls race, a 19:18.3.

Now, Sun Prairie East and West advance into the WIAA tournament. They’ll both head down to Stoughton High School for Sectional 6 of Division 1 on Saturday, Oct. 15. Other teams in contention include Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison La Follette, Milton, Oconomowoc, Oregon, and Stoughton.