ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie West hosts Big Eight cross country conference meet

By By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXtpQ_0icNrBb800

Saturday, Oct. 15 was an exciting day for Sun Prairie cross country athletes. Both East and West’s squads didn’t have far to drive as they competed at Sun Prairie’s Sheehan Park for the 2022 Big Eight conference championships.

It’s another strong year of cross country in the Big Eight conference, but the Wolves and Cardinals still used the opportunity for continued growth before the WIAA tournament begins. Sun Prairie West took fourth in the girls race and eighth in the boys race while Sun Prairie East finished fifth in both the girls and boys race.

Sun Prairie West senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas again thrust himself into the spotlight with a stellar performance in the boys race. He won the Big Eight conference title, running the fastest time of the day with a 16:10.5.

The Wolves wouldn’t get another runner across the line for almost two minutes as sophomore Drew Peters was next in 34th with a time of 18:06.3. A trio of Wolves finished together to round out the varsity score. Junior Gabe Roe took 46th with a time of 18:40.8, sophomore Ethan Frank ran an 18:49.0 for 48th, and freshman Cameron Spredemann finished 49th with a time of 18:50.0.

As for Sun Prairie East, the Cardinals wound up with three top-30 runners. Sophomore Pat McRoberts was tops among them, finishing 14th with a time of 17:07.8. Junior teammate Jonah Marshall wasn’t far behind in 18th with his time of 17:16.7. Fellow junior Yutaro Suzuki also picked up 28th with his time of 17:55.6.

A pair of sophomores ran together to finish out the team’s scoring. Leo Saron took 39th with a time of 18:21.3 and teammate Malcolm Mohr was right on his tail with a time of 18:24.7 for 41st.

Madison West claimed the Big Eight title for the boys with a team score of 60, barely edging out Middleton’s score of 61. Verona wrapped up the top three with 72 points.

The Cardinals and Wolves both had top-10 finishers in the girls race. West sophomore Jojo Knauss gave their squad a huge boost by taking fourth place overall with a time of 20:19.9. East’s best run of the day came from sophomore Shaela Elert, who’s time of 20:39.6 earned her 10th place.

Knauss was just the start of a three straight sophomores to cross the finish line for the Wolves. Ali McCaughtry was up next in 14th with a time of 20:45.8, followed by Sophie Erickson with a 21:38.8 for 29th. Senior Grace Kline ran a 21:58.8 for 36th place and freshman Allison Bodnar wrapped up the varsity scoring with a 43rd place finish with a time of 22:22.7.

Sun Prairie East’s score was boosted by another sophomore, as well, as Brooke Marchewka was the next-highest finisher in 18th with her time of 20:59.9. Senior Mickey Griffith and junior Nyllah Comstock finished in lockstep less than a minute later, taking 31st and 32nd, respectively, with times of 21:42.3 and 21:46.9. Sophomore Cassie Coffey finished up the team’s scoring with a time of 22:04.4 for 38th.

The Wolves’ 126 team points were just enough to edge out the Cardinals’ 129. Madison West won the conference title on the girls side as well with a team score of 49, followed by Middleton in second with 75 and Verona in third with 76. Middleton senior Zaira Malloy-Salgado had the fastest time in the girls race, a 19:18.3.

Now, Sun Prairie East and West advance into the WIAA tournament. They’ll both head down to Stoughton High School for Sectional 6 of Division 1 on Saturday, Oct. 15. Other teams in contention include Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison La Follette, Milton, Oconomowoc, Oregon, and Stoughton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
genevashorereport.com

Living Here, October 19, 2022

Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.
LAKE MILLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.

When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

DNR Notes New Rule Change For Sport Shooters In Columbia County

(Columbia County) State officials are reminding all hunters and sport shooters of a recent rule change impacting target shooting in Columbia County. It is now illegal to discharge firearms on state properties for target shooting purposes. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says those activities are now limited to the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Cracked.com

How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies

Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

City approves East Wilson housing project

The Madison City Council has unanimously approved a rezoning proposal clearing the way for a 14-story housing project at 121 E. Wilson St., according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The 14-story structure will include first-floor restaurants and a 34-foot-wide, two-story open-air promenade large plaza overlooking Lake Monona that will be open to the public. Developer Quad Capital Partners of Ann Arbor, Michigan intends to demolish the State of Wisconsin Investment Board building for the project. It will feature 337 apartments, 19,445 square feet of commercial space, and multiple levels of underground parking.
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’

MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Restraining orders against Baraboo athletic director dismissed

BARABOO, Wis. — Three temporary restraining orders filed against Baraboo School District’s athletic director were dismissed Wednesday, online court records show. The mothers of a group of Baraboo High School students filed the orders against James Langkamp last week and called for his resignation after they said the students were forced out of a car and onto their knees. Baraboo...
BARABOO, WI
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
383
Followers
643
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy