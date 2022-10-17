Read full article on original website
Related
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
Did You Know That New Jersey Was The Original Hollywood?
New Jersey is the home of many significant American firsts. Did you know that New Jersey was the original Hollywood? The Garden State is the rightful birthplace of the American motion picture industry. I first learned about this while reading about the life and times of Walt Disney. I tripped...
It’s That Time Of Year Again: Keep A Lookout For Sea Turtles On the Beach
Hate to admit it, but it's getting chilly outside. Did you feel that cold air smack you in the face this morning? I did and let me tell you, I was bummed that it got that cold so quickly this year. The thing about living in the Garden State though,...
Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?
I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Hamilton, NJ Resident Invites You to Her Halloween House
If you're looking for some Halloween fun, head to Hamilton Township (Mercer County) where a local resident has taken Halloween to the next level. A PST listener tipped me off to this cool home. The address is 108 Finley Avenue and it's been spookified...is that a word? Lol. Since last...
Residents Can Now Enjoy New Café In Downtown Mays Landing, NJ
Now, I'll be the first one to admit that it's nice to have a lot of options to choose from when you're on the hunt for some really good grub. That's especially true if you're looking to grab some breakfast. There's something about breakfast food that's, sort of, nostalgic and...
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Is Daylight Savings Time About To End In New Jersey?
We are gearing up to move our clocks back in New Jersey, and possibly for the final time. This all started back on Sunday, March 13th of this year when we moved clocks forward or "lost an hour" for later sunrises and sunsets. Officials proposed to take Daylight Savings Time...
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend
One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm...
Jersey Girl Danielle Jonas Helps Friend Choose Bridal Gown on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ [VIDEO]
Celebrity wife and New Jersey native Danielle Jonas recently made an appearance on TLC's hit reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' to help a friend pick out her perfect wedding gown. Danielle, who's married to Kevin of the Jonas Brothers, was on hand at Kleinfeld's bridal boutique in New...
$2 Million, $1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ
New Jersey had quite a bit of luck Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery drawing as the state had more than one big winner. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched all five white balls last night, which makes them both worth $1 million. However, one ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier which doubled it to $2 million.
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Here Are The Top 10 NJ Colleges Students Should Be Applying To
If you have a child that's currently a junior or senior in high school here in the Garden State, chances are, college has been a main topic of conversation for quite a while now. Before you narrow down your list too much, you should know about all the wonderful in-state...
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges
TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0