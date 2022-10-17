ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Watch The Phillies Game On the North Wildwood Beach This Weekend

One of the best fall days on the beach is coming up this weekend in North Wildwood. For the past eleven years, everyone has looked forward to the annual fall beach bonfire hosted by the Greater Wildwood Jaycees and the Anglesea Irish Society. The event always has a great turnout. Attendees can expect delicious food and drink as well as some awesome live music to complement the night.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!

Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
$2 Million, $1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ

New Jersey had quite a bit of luck Wednesday night with the Powerball lottery drawing as the state had more than one big winner. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say two tickets matched all five white balls last night, which makes them both worth $1 million. However, one ticket was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier which doubled it to $2 million.
Is RU football a waste of money? A call to investigate spending by NJ colleges

TRENTON – A new special auditor would be established to investigate reports of public money being misused by colleges and universities, under a recently proposed bill. Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, drafted the legislation (S3243) following a series of media reports about questionable spending, capped by a story by The Record about players on the Rutgers University football team ordering $450,000 in DoorDash deliveries in 14 months.
Northfield NJ
