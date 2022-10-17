Dave Herman, who was a quiet key to the Jets stunning Super Bowl win more than five decades ago, died this week. He was 81. Herman was a right guard for the Jets’ offense. But for the 1968 playoffs, Jets coach Weeb Ewbank shifted Herman to right tackle. That meant the coach tasked Herman to protect the blindside of quarterback Joe Namath. Plus, Herman needed to block for backs Emerson Boozer and Matt Snell.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO