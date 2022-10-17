ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Dave Herman, Jets Legend Who Played With Joe Namath, Dead at 81

Dave Herman, who was a quiet key to the Jets stunning Super Bowl win more than five decades ago, died this week. He was 81. Herman was a right guard for the Jets’ offense. But for the 1968 playoffs, Jets coach Weeb Ewbank shifted Herman to right tackle. That meant the coach tasked Herman to protect the blindside of quarterback Joe Namath. Plus, Herman needed to block for backs Emerson Boozer and Matt Snell.
NEW YORK STATE

