Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri,...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Bo's time? NC Republican political newcomer draws fire in bid for toss-up congressional seat
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — There were really only two serious pursuits he had in life: football and politics. The wide receiver — who had offers from several big NCAA Division I football programs — chose N.C. State, where he played a season before transferring to Yale. The move...
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
JACKSON, MISS. — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were...
Home buyers beware: House flippers cutting corners during renovations can create serious dangers
Hundreds of homes in the Triangle are bought up every month, renovated and then resold. It’s a practice called 'flipping,' and it can bring in big money – but also potential risks for homebuyers. The average profit for a flipped house in Raleigh is $61,000 according to the...
Colorado to reuse water for drinking, creating new supply
CASTLE ROCK, COLO. — When Eric Seufert brewed a test batch of beer in 2017 with water from recycled sewage, he wasn't too concerned about the outcome. The engineering firm that approached him about the test explained the process, and together they sipped samples of recycled water. Seufert quickly understood it wasn't too different from how water is normally handled.
Emmett Till honored with statue in Mississippi community
JACKSON, MISS. — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager for allegedly whistling at a white woman in a country store. The 1955 lynching became a catalyst...
Heart of North Carolina turns spooky as Halloween approaches
ASHEBORO, N.C. — When it comes to scary, terrifying, ghoulish, jump-out-of-your-skin Halloween attractions, there’s not much you can say with your heart pounding inside your throat. Nevertheless, the haunted places in the heart of North Carolina around Asheboro, Seagrove and Archdale garner quite the buzz among media outlets that critique such things.
Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation's “long-term economic well being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair is visiting a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic Sen. Tim...
Now might be best time to buy a house in Triangle – here’s why
RALEIGH – First-time homebuyers discouraged by rising prices and intense competition are returning to the housing market, and now might be a good time to buy a house in the Triangle even with mortgage interest rates hovering near 7%. The market has changed. Here’s an example:. “Even though...
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
MCALESTER, OKLA. — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts warmer, drier season for NC
Warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal precipitation totals are predicted for several parts of the country, including North Carolina. North Carolina is included in a swath of the country that can expect a slightly warmer winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's 2021-2022 Winter Outlook. It appears a La Niña pattern will continue into winter.
Drivers beware: It's mating season for deer
The onset of cooler weather means it's mating season for deer, and AAA is cautioning drivers to stay aware. According to AAA, the most crashes involving animals occur in October, November and December. It's also darker earlier in the evening once Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6. “Mating season...
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, CALIF. — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and...
