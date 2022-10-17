Read full article on original website
Four boys try to kick in home’s front door; three young men steal Speedway sign: Berea Police Blotter
A Crosby woman called police at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 and said four boys had just tried to kick in the front door of her home. The woman heard a loud bang in front of her house. When she tried to open her front door to investigate, the door wouldn’t open. She looked outside and saw four boys wearing hooded sweatshirts. They ran west toward Fair Street.
I-90 westbound in Mentor reopens after earlier truck accident
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Mentor Police I-90 westbound between SR 615 and SR 306 has been reopened. Police said the closure occurred after a semi crashed and jackknifed around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County
MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
Family: Indian River CO Badly Beaten in Tuesday Incident
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County man and prison corrections officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was attacked in the state juvenile corrections facility in Massillon. The State Highway Patrol and Department of Youth Services are investigating the Tuesday night incident. David Upshaw’s...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
1 death reported after 20 apartments evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide at Timber Top complex in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — What started as a call for a medical emergency at the Timber Top Apartments in the 1000 block of Rocky Brook Drive in Akron resulted in 20 units being evacuated after first responders detected high levels of carbon monoxide. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is...
AAA Tips Before and After a Car-Deer Collision
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With Stark County continuing to lead the state in the number of car-deer crashes, it might be wise to check out AAA’s advice after the accident. They say call police and stay away from the deer. Remember to use your hazard...
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Intoxicated man found walking in parking lot without pants: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Cedar Road. At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11, police were told of a man walking, without pants, in a parking lot in the area of 13998 Cedar Road. Officers located the man, who was intoxicated. He admitted to urinating on the side of a building.
93-year-old Mayfield woman gets her $200,000 back from scammers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 93-year-old Cuyahoga County resident says she was nearly the victim of scammers after responding to a fake anti-virus pop-up message on her computer. It happened in America more than 2.4 million times in 2022 so far, scammers taking advantage of unsuspecting people with fake crisis.
Officers follow up on frauds and forgery: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Officers arrested an Oakwood woman at 10:40 p.m. Oct. 6 at her job in Chagrin Falls. She was wanted on a warrant for forgery out of Mayfield Heights. The woman, 20, was turned over to Mayfield Heights police without incident. Fraud: West Washington Street. The village finance department reported Oct....
Clevelanders concerned about structural safety of downtown parking garages
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big crowds downtown bring concern over the safety of parking garages in Northeast Ohio. Are the older ones just an eyesore? Or is there danger behind the falling concrete, rusted rails and support beams you see in several structures?. In a 19 News investigation, we uncovered...
Have bike lane, will travel: That’s the plan for Pearl Road in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Creation of a multimodal community has taken a major step forward in Parma, which recently unveiled a bike lane -- its first on a major thoroughfare -- on recently repaved Pearl Road. “It’s really nice, especially when taking in the fact that not too long ago Cleveland...
I-90 westbound reopens after jackknifed semi stalls traffic in Mentor
A semi-truck crash has closed westbound lanes on I-90 near Mentor Thursday afternoon.
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Woman gets a scare after accepting ride with stranger: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported from an RTA bus Oct. 15 that she had just escaped from an attempted kidnapping. She said she had agreed to a ride from a passerby while waiting for a bus in Cleveland. During the ride, she said the driver told her he needed to stop at his apartment. When he did, they walked by a vehicle with an open trunk. She said she became scared and fled.
North Royalton pays Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to encase sewer in concrete
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – The city will pay Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District $105,700 to encase a sanitary sewer in concrete in an unnamed tributary of the Rocky River. The sewer and tributary run behind the city’s Service Department on Ohio 82 between York Road and West 130th Street. Originally, the sewer was underground parallel to the tributary, but due to erosion of the riverbanks, the sewer ended up exposed in the widened stream.
