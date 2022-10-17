Read full article on original website
BRPD looking for fugitive accused of dealing heroin, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl
Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on multiple drug and firearm charges.
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
Baton Rouge PD officer hurt in crash after driver flees traffic stop
A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges
Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar
PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head.
LSP catches Baton Rouge man driving with BAC over three times the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A witness to an alleged hit-and-run crash helped law enforcement track down the drunk suspect. The witness stated that the crash took place on LA Hwy 44 and it involved a Ford F-150 that was driven by Armando Acosta, 42, of Baton Rouge. The...
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges
Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled. Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with October 17 Stabbing Death
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with October 17 Stabbing Death. Francis Denixon Vasquex-Aguilar, 19, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was taken into custody by investigators on October 18, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe that Vasquex-Aguilar is connected to the death of...
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
Woman held in toddler's fentanyl death wants drug treatment: 'I desperately need help'
A Baton Rouge woman accused of second degree murder after her 2-year-old son ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl wants a judge to release her from jail and send her to a treatment facility for her drug addiction. Whitney Ard, 29, told the judge in a letter that she has...
Student charged after search uncovers loaded gun in school bag at middle school in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip from another student led to the arrest of a 13-year-old at a middle school in Baton Rouge. The Belfair-Montessori Magnet School student was arrested after a school bag belonging to the student was searched by leadership at the school. A loaded gun...
Man dies after stepping into path of 18-wheeler, investigators say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by an 18-wheeler on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies identified the man as John S. Higginbotham, 69, with no known address. The crash happened on O’Neal Lane at Florida Boulevard...
Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
