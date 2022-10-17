ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges

Suspected Louisiana Narcotics Distributor Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Suboxone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, EBRSO Narcotics Agents have been investigating Tyler Wood, a suspected Baton Rouge area narcotics distributor, for the previous two weeks. Agents completed two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Wood during the investigation. As a result, Agents acquired two search warrants for sites used by Wood for his suspected narcotics distribution operation, as well as an arrest warrant for Wood in connection with Fentanyl distribution.
Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar

PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head.
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled. Dr. Steve learns more about an upcoming conference in Baton Rouge focusing on coastal resiliency in Louisiana. He's joined by Dr. Ed Overton with the Environment and Health Council of Louisiana.
Two teenagers among four arrested in connection with smash-and-grab business burglary in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Victoria M. Danos 19, of Bourg was the latest arrest made in connection with a business burglary that took place on Friday, June 24. The business was located in Labadieville and “deputies made contact with management, who indicated that a variety of retail goods were stolen in the burglary,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Car and BRPD unit both crash during vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A driver being chased by a police officer crashed into a utility pole and the officer in pursuit crashed into a fence Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened at Shelley Street and North Foster Drive around 5:30 p.m. Officers said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. The police officer suffered minor injuries.
LSP: Baton Rouge man runs off road, striking tree

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409. According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.
