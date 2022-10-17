NYC-born, LA-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum has been releasing singles that she worked on with Yves Rothman as Blondshell over the past few months, and the latest of those is "Cartoon Earthquake," which is out as a Spotify Single. The song "is about the uncertainty that comes with falling in love," Blondshell says. "I wanted the earthquake metaphor to be as dramatic as possible, because in real life I was trying to play it cool. The song is my version of the famously annoying internet question ‘would you still love me if I was a worm?’ but instead it’s ‘would you risk your life and jump over a crack in the ground to be with me?’" Hear it below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO