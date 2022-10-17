ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blondshell shares new single “Cartoon Earthquake,” announces NYC show

NYC-born, LA-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum has been releasing singles that she worked on with Yves Rothman as Blondshell over the past few months, and the latest of those is "Cartoon Earthquake," which is out as a Spotify Single. The song "is about the uncertainty that comes with falling in love," Blondshell says. "I wanted the earthquake metaphor to be as dramatic as possible, because in real life I was trying to play it cool. The song is my version of the famously annoying internet question ‘would you still love me if I was a worm?’ but instead it’s ‘would you risk your life and jump over a crack in the ground to be with me?’" Hear it below.
Ragana sign to The Flenser for new album, touring with Vile Creature

The Flenser has signed Ragana, whose first proper full-length in six years will arrive in 2023 via their new label home. The announcement reads:. Ragana is a queer and female two-piece whose members alternate duties on drums, guitar, and vocals to produce some of the most unique and affecting dark music being made today. Originally coming together in the DIY punk scene of Olympia, Washington, and now based in both Olympia and Oakland, Ragana draw upon a number of influences from the flora and fauna of their Pacific Northwest origins to the darkly nostalgic folk of Mt. Eerie and, yes, their Olympian forebears Wolves In The Throne Room, synthesizing them into an experimental, highly idiosyncratic take on black metal.
Less Than Jake announce tour with Cliffdiver and Keep Flying

Less Than Jake have announced an East Coast tour coming up in late November and December. They'll be supported by Cliffdiver and Keep Flying. The tour includes NYC-area stops in Jersey City on December 6 at White Eagle Hall and Long Island on December 11 at Mulcahy's, plus there's an Atlantic City show too. Tickets go on sale Thursday (10/20) at 10 AM. All dates below.
