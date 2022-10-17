Read full article on original website
WSFA
We’re Fall-ing in love with this weekend’s events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You have no other choice but to ‘fall’ in love with this weekend. It is jam-packed with a lot of fun things you can do with your family and friends. Do your kids love dinosaurs? Or do you? Either way, the number one interactive...
Wetumpka Herald
Lots going on in downtown Wetumpka
Downtown Wetumpka will be filled with excitement the next eight weeks. Fall and the holiday season are filled with events that will bring joy to anyone. With fall festivals, art shows and Christmas events everyone will want to come to downtown multiple times before Christmas. • Family Sunshine Center Food...
Atmore Advance
Fun Day held in memory of Matthews
A Fun Day Peace event was held Oct. 15 at Houston Avery Park in memory and honor of Anthony Matthews Jr. Matthews was found dead in Shorter on Sept. 14, and soon afterward, an arrest was made in connection to the homicide, according to reports. Matthews’ good friend, Fred Knight,...
WSFA
City of Prattville kicks off Parade of Pumpkins Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville kicks off its 4th annual Parade of Pumpkins Friday!. Carved and decorated pumpkins from folks in the community are on display around the downtown area. Along with festive storefronts and seasonal displays the GLOW trail that will light up historic downtown Prattville.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite
Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
WSFA
This week’s cold blast will go down in history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! We made it through one of the all-time coldest shots of air to impact Alabama in October. Records were broken all across the state and eastern half of the country this week. That includes Montgomery, which broke some impressive and longstanding records beginning back on...
WSFA
Tuskegee, Lane College to faceoff Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Lane College Dragons will faceoff Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 5-2, while Central State is 4-3 for the season. The Golden Tigers have won 10 of 11 total games played against the Dragons. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M....
These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring
Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
WSFA
Troy, South Alabama rivalry set for Thursday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will take on rival South Alabama Jaguars Thursday evening. Troy is 5-2, while the South Alabama is 5-1 for the 2022 football season. South Alabama’s last football win against Troy was in 2017. DATE: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. TIME: 6:30 p.m. Central.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.
WTVM
King Honda returns to new location in Opelika after 14 years
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 14 long years of on and off construction, the new King Honda dealership is finally opening up soon for business. “Oh, I’ve been waiting forever,” said customer Marie Hanna. Marie Hanna isn’t the only customer who has been waiting years for the new...
‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ Is Back For Another Season With Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Joseline Hernandez & Amber Rose
College Hill: Celebrity Edition is back for a second season, and this time around, a new class of celebrities will live together and join Historically Black Colleges and Universities as students.
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
alabamanews.net
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Tametria Dantzler of Montgomery
Tametria Dantzler knows first hand the needs of families who are raising children with autism, and she is making a difference in lives across the River Region. Here’s how she is paying it forward. Nine years ago, Dantzler founded an organization called D.A.T.S. M.O.M.. It stands for “Disability as...
Alabama football’s challenge of limiting the hits Bryce Young takes
Before the Arkansas game, Bryce Young was asked about his upcoming 20th career start. Normally a master in coachspeak and non-answers, Young smiled and joked with a reporter. “Wow, I’m getting old, man,” he said on Sept. 27. “Gosh, you’re aging me over here.”. His actual...
WSFA
Our warm-up has arrived
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another cold morning out there with temperatures back down in the 30s. With a light to calm wind there will be some areas with frost this morning before 8 a.m. The good news is the worst part of this cold blast is now officially behind us!
WSFA
‘Major’ economic announcement to be made in Montgomery at 11 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major economic development announcement will be made in the capital city Tuesday. Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Steven Reed and others in making the announcement at 11 a.m. from The Lab on Dexter, a short distance from the Alabama Capitol.
Troy Messenger
Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC
The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
