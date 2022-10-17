BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The first segment of West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season will take place from Oct. 22-29 in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. “Wild boars are dependent on hard mast crops and white oak and chestnut oak are the main hard mast crops available in the boar counties this year,” said Colin Carpenter, project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Boars will take advantage of these food sources, so hunters would be wise to begin their search for boar signs in stands of white oak.”

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 58 MINUTES AGO