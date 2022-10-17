ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

West Virginia continues to shine with the best fall color of the decade

Fall color continues to spread, bringing the most vibrant autumn shades of the decade into a number of travel regions across the Mountain State as the West Virginia Department of Tourism releases its fourth fall foliage update of the year. The Department of Tourism is asking West Virginians to share current foliage conditions to their social channels in an effort to help spread the word about the most incredible fall colors seen in years.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WV wild boar firearms season to open Oct. 22

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The first segment of West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season will take place from Oct. 22-29 in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. “Wild boars are dependent on hard mast crops and white oak and chestnut oak are the main hard mast crops available in the boar counties this year,” said Colin Carpenter, project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Boars will take advantage of these food sources, so hunters would be wise to begin their search for boar signs in stands of white oak.”
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Hardy County man sentenced to more than 12 years for drug charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Victor Allen Self, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was sentenced to 148 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Self, 42, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Self admitted to working with others...
MOOREFIELD, WV

