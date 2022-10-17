ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wilsonpost.com

Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 10 HS football predictions

It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 10 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar

Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Senior Elite Services opens new Dickson office

Senior Elite Services, LLC (SES) is a full-service agency serving Tennessee since 2008 and recently opened a new Dickson office at 1646 Hwy 46 South. Jonathan Acevedo, the founder and president, and his team are Insurance Advisors licensed and bonded in Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina.
DICKSON, TN
WSMV

Downtown businesses react to new stadium

One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
MURFREESBORO, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice

OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022

Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

City of Lewisburg Seeking Qualified Applicants

THE CITY OF LEWISBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FULL TIME FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT LEWISBURG CITY HALL MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 TO 4:30 OR BY VISITING LEWISBURGTN.GOV/CAREERS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS NOVEMBER 2ND. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-359-1544.
LEWISBURG, TN
wjle.com

U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule

The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE

