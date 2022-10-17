Police identify man shot and killed in West Price Hill

A man is dead after a shooting in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Sunset Avenue for the report of a man shot at around 11: 15 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they located 33-year-old Ashton Penn dead inside a car, said Lt. Cunningham with Cincinnati police. Officers said they also removed a child from the vehicle and put the child in the custody of family. They said the child was safe.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything about this shooting to please call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

