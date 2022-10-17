Read full article on original website
petguide.com
Survey: Over 50% of Pet Owners to Take Their Pet Trick or Treating
Autumn is here – and it’s the favorite season of the year for many people, for some particularly because it is the time when we celebrate Halloween! And if Halloween is a holiday near and dear to your heart, it only makes sense you’d want to share it with your four-legged best friend. Trick or treating is one of the most loved Halloween traditions, and this year, more and more pet parents are deciding to bring their pets to enjoy the fun of getting free treats (an activity all pets love, you’ll agree).
tntmagazine.com
Top tips to help your pet adjust to an empty home
Now that people are going back to the office more frequently, the house will start to seem rather quiet for our pets, which can be quite upsetting for them!. Our furry friends would have gotten so used to having people around over the summer, that the decline in people being present at home, can make a sudden change in our pet’s routine that is bound to cause at least some temporary stress. With schools also set to break up again in a few weeks for another half term, this will most likely trigger more confusion with our pet’s routine.
7 Easy Ways to Keep Your Pet Safe While Entertaining at Home
Throwing parties can be fun for people, but they are also often stressful for pets. While you’re planning your party menu and decorations, don’t forget to spend some time prepping for where your pet will be and what they will do during the festivities. Some calm and social pets will be fine hanging out with guests, while other pets will need some support or may prefer to be in a quieter area of your home while guests are over. As a certified dog trainer, here are some of my tips and tricks for keeping dogs and cats comfortable and well-behaved while you entertain.
dogsbestlife.com
5 vet tips for keeping your dog healthy and happy
Keeping your dog healthy isn’t something you should have to figure out on your own. Vets are trained, educated, experienced professionals who have seen the entire range of animal situations and addressed their appropriate needs. Here are some essential vet tips for keeping your furry friend healthy. Regular care...
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
If You See A Dog With A Red Collar, Don't Go Near It
Most people know not to approach a dog that is menacingly growling or aggressively barking, but those aren't the only clues you should be mindful of when you see a pup you want to pet. It turns out that the color of a canine's collar is very important as well, especially if it is red.
Will Dogs Eat Their Owners if They Die at Home? Fluffy's Getting Hungry
Let's say you live all alone, with the exception of your spunky pup. And whether you're residing in the wilderness — or in a bustling city — you're still on your own. Given this, have you ever thought about how long it would take for someone to find you in the wake of your sudden death? We know, it's bleak, but Halloween is on its way! And just for the sake of conversation, let's say you kick the bucket. If your dog were to be alone for days on end, would your dog eat you?
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
psychologytoday.com
15 Facts You Might Not Know About Cats
Cats are a major threat to wildlife populations worldwide. Cats have different personality characteristics, including being shy, confident, and playful. If cats are not handled by 14 weeks, they will not want to socialize with people. Some older cats don't like to be petted, and instead prefer other forms of...
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet
One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
3 Tips From Dave Ramsey to Help You Save on Pet Care
If you have a pet, you should read this advice. Having a pet can be expensive, but you can find ways to save money on their care. Dave Ramsey has some suggestions on how to save, including finding the right vet and buying pet food in bulk. Pets can be...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
Small and Low Maintenance Pets That are Good Company
They are unusual and some of them not affectionate as a loving dog or even a cat but they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. Any animal can be an emotional support animal so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets.
Lesure is celebrating Pet Wellness Month with a new collection of pet must haves
When it comes to taking care of our pets, it is not just about food, toys, and treats. It’s also about rest. And this is where Lesure comes into the picture for us. Since we were first introduced to Lesure, we have fallen in love with the brand and what they have to offer for our furry friends. From cozy pet beds to the perfect cat trees to keep our sassy feline entertained, they have exactly what we want for next level leisure for our fur children.
Our love for our pets
When my family talks about the many special pets that we have had, we always talk about the things they did that made us love them. What do you love most about your pets? What do they do that warms your heart and make you smile? Let me share a few of mine in the hopes that your pets might share some of the same qualities.
animalfair.com
Dog Grooming 101! Essential tips for grooming safety!
Every pet parent wants their furry friend to look as fabulous as possible, but most of them don’t have a ton of time to spend on their animal’s beauty routine! Luckily, there are hundreds of amazing dog groomers worldwide who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of perfectly coifed pets. While it may seem comparable to a trip to their hairdresser’s, dog groomers have to deal with far more complicated issues – and a lot more hair! – than the average human stylist. Here are our top five reasons why we love groomers, and what they can do for us!
petpress.net
7 Best Dogs for Agility That Make Great Pets
Dogs have been known as “man’s best friend” for centuries. And it’s no wonder why – they’re loyal, loving, and make great companions. But did you know that some dogs are also incredibly agile?. That’s right, there are certain breeds of dogs that are...
