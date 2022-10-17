Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
The move is set to take effect at 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Here are directions to where the new lot will be:
From Interstate 85 North:
- Take the Domestic Terminal Exit.
- At the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive.
- Follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.
From I-85 South:
- Take the Domestic Terminal Exit.
- Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center.
- At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.
From Camp Creek Parkway:
- Take the Atlanta Airport Exit.
- Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center.
- At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.
