Atlanta, GA

Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”

The move is set to take effect at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are directions to where the new lot will be:

From Interstate 85 North:

  • Take the Domestic Terminal Exit.
  • At the first available right, proceed onto Autoport Drive.
  • Follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.

From I-85 South:

  • Take the Domestic Terminal Exit.
  • Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center.
  • At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.

From Camp Creek Parkway:

  • Take the Atlanta Airport Exit.
  • Follow signs to ATL West Parking/Rental Car Center.
  • At the intersection of Rental Car Center Parkway and Crosswinds Road, stay in the far-right lane and follow signs to the Cell Phone Lot.

Nextmoon
3d ago

There has never been a time when there was no construction or relocation activity at the Atlanta airport.

