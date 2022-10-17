ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

wflx.com

PBSO, state attorney receive grant to help solve cold cases

There's a renewed effort to solve cold cases in Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg were awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice earmarked for advanced DNA testing. Currently, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has 489 cold cases...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

'Killer clown' murder suspect in court hearing

Attorneys were in court Friday in the case of a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago in Wellington. The suspect, Sheila Keen-Warren, was also in the courtroom for the hearing. One of the issues discussed was a...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman charged with extortion

The former chairman of the Riviera Beach Housing Authority is facing years in prison after he was arrested on a federal charge. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Delvin Thomas, 44, of West Palm Beach, faces one count of extortion after investigators said he used his chairman position to receive kickback payments from a real estate transaction.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money

Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
STUART, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead

Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily

Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON MIDDLE SCHOOLER ATTACKED FOR TIKTOK VIDEO, FAMILY SUES

CLAIM: STUDENT WAS TARGETED FOR THE “SKULL CRUSHER”… OTHER KIDS HAD CELLPHONES READY TO RECORD… WHERE WERE THE TEACHERS? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A horrific attack at Boca Raton Middle School has led to the filing of a major lawsuit against […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

