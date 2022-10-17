Read full article on original website
Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. A driver was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about.
KETV.com
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic disturbance
Fremont police were dispatched at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday to a physical domestic disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East Third Street. An investigation determined the complaint to be valid. Osmar L. Vasquez Mendez, 19, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit...
KETV.com
Wanted suspect arrested for shooting that injured two people in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Omaha for a shooting that injured two people Wednesday in Sarpy County, according to authorities. Dylan James Everett Olsen was wanted by Bellevue police for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following disturbance
Fremont police arrested two people following a verbal disturbance at 8:07 Saturday night in the 800 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Angela M. Edwards, 38, and Jose R. Nunez, 35, of Fremont for child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
Fatal Nebraska shooting ruled self-defense
The Nebraska State Patrol can release additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
KETV.com
'He was everything to me': Superior shooting victim's wife reflects on a year of loss
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday marks one year since the gunman opened fire at a grain complex in Superior, Nebraska. The shooting killed two people. The Nebraska State Patrol said Max Hoskinson, 61, was fired earlier in the day on October 21, 2021, from Agrex Elevator. Investigators said he then went back with a gun and started shooting.
iheart.com
Police identify man wanted in Bellevue double shooting
(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue Police identify the suspect and two victims involved in a Wednesday shooting. BPD says 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz were shot on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard. Both victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan James Everett Olsen, fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman cited in deadly motorcycle crash on O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 24. LPD told Channel 8 on Tuesday morning that her citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana. The deadly collision happened at Northwest...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department encouraged parents to speak to their teenage drivers on Thursday after sharing alarming statistics. Capt. Todd Kocian said National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind the wheel. “We are asking parents...
iheart.com
New Information In Omaha Homicide
Omaha Police detectives believe the death of 21-year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to a cutting that happened on Sunday in an area northwest of I-680 and West Maple Road. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officers went to 84th and Papillion Parkway and found a person later identified as...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
iheart.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection to shootings, Lincoln armed carjacking
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two juveniles are arrested in connection to Omaha shootings and an armed carjacking in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the 500 block of N 16th Street for a reported armed carjacking. Once on the scene, officers spoke with a 29 year old woman who reported that she was parking her vehicle, a 2022 Mazda CX-30, when a red Ford Fusion pulled up next to her. Investigators say the someone told officers that a male exited the Fusion and approached her vehicle. LPD says the victim described the man as wearing a facemask and armed with a rifle as he arrived at her door.
