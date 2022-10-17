Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Wanted suspect arrested for shooting that injured two people in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Omaha for a shooting that injured two people Wednesday in Sarpy County, according to authorities. Dylan James Everett Olsen was wanted by Bellevue police for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic disturbance
Fremont police were dispatched at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday to a physical domestic disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East Third Street. An investigation determined the complaint to be valid. Osmar L. Vasquez Mendez, 19, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit...
KETV.com
Woman rams Omaha police cruiser after getting caught allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman reportedly drove her car into a police cruiser after being caught allegedly trying to pass fraudulent checks at a bank in Omaha, according to authorities. Authorities said they were called to First Interstate Bank, located near N 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway, around...
iheart.com
Police identify man wanted in Bellevue double shooting
(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue Police identify the suspect and two victims involved in a Wednesday shooting. BPD says 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz were shot on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard. Both victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan James Everett Olsen, fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
thebestmix1055.com
Police arrest 2 following disturbance
Fremont police arrested two people following a verbal disturbance at 8:07 Saturday night in the 800 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Angela M. Edwards, 38, and Jose R. Nunez, 35, of Fremont for child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
Nebraska State Patrol provides update on Oakland Shooting investigation
The Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify man killed in parking lot early Sunday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police identify a man killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway, just north of I-80, after 21 year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot. Police say Umana-Cruz's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.
klkntv.com
15-year-old Waverly stabbing victim released from hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 15-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, including in the heart, has been released from the hospital, authorities say. He was stabbed at Wayne Park in Waverly on Thursday. The teenager who attacked him wanted to become famous, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
Nebraska Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about. After getting consent to...
kfornow.com
Sunday Morning Crash In SE Lincoln Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–Lincoln Police are investigating a crash from early Sunday morning at 84th and Highway 2, where an SUV collided with the rear of a tractor trailer just east of the intersection. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says an SUV ran into the back end of a tractor...
OPD: Stabbing leaves Omaha 14-year-old in critical condition
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured a 14-year-old boy at Wayne Lowden Avenue and Ames Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
News Channel Nebraska
Habitual criminal charge filed against Eagle man
PLATTSMOUTH - A $500,000 bond was set in Cass County for Michael Brueckner, 57, of Eagle. Brueckner is suspected of hitting a sheriff’s deputy with the door of his car and hitting a patrol car as he fled a domestic disturbance on Oct. 6. Kansas authorities say Brueckner was...
iheart.com
New Information In Omaha Homicide
Omaha Police detectives believe the death of 21-year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to a cutting that happened on Sunday in an area northwest of I-680 and West Maple Road. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officers went to 84th and Papillion Parkway and found a person later identified as...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman cited in deadly motorcycle crash on O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 24. LPD told Channel 8 on Tuesday morning that her citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana. The deadly collision happened at Northwest...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
