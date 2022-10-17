ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic disturbance

Fremont police were dispatched at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday to a physical domestic disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East Third Street. An investigation determined the complaint to be valid. Osmar L. Vasquez Mendez, 19, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit...
FREMONT, NE
iheart.com

Police identify man wanted in Bellevue double shooting

(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue Police identify the suspect and two victims involved in a Wednesday shooting. BPD says 42-year-old Laura Olsen and 43-year-old Nicholas Stednitz were shot on Wednesday at a home in the 3200 block of Golden Boulevard. Both victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. Investigators say the suspect, 22-year-old Dylan James Everett Olsen, fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving.
BELLEVUE, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest 2 following disturbance

Fremont police arrested two people following a verbal disturbance at 8:07 Saturday night in the 800 block of North Main Street. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Angela M. Edwards, 38, and Jose R. Nunez, 35, of Fremont for child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police identify man killed in parking lot early Sunday morning

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police identify a man killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway, just north of I-80, after 21 year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot. Police say Umana-Cruz's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

15-year-old Waverly stabbing victim released from hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 15-year-old who was stabbed multiple times, including in the heart, has been released from the hospital, authorities say. He was stabbed at Wayne Park in Waverly on Thursday. The teenager who attacked him wanted to become famous, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.
WAVERLY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Authorities identify victim of fatal accident

The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
TEKAMAH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Habitual criminal charge filed against Eagle man

PLATTSMOUTH - A $500,000 bond was set in Cass County for Michael Brueckner, 57, of Eagle. Brueckner is suspected of hitting a sheriff’s deputy with the door of his car and hitting a patrol car as he fled a domestic disturbance on Oct. 6. Kansas authorities say Brueckner was...
EAGLE, NE
iheart.com

New Information In Omaha Homicide

Omaha Police detectives believe the death of 21-year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz is related to a cutting that happened on Sunday in an area northwest of I-680 and West Maple Road. In the pre-dawn hours Sunday, officers went to 84th and Papillion Parkway and found a person later identified as...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman cited in deadly motorcycle crash on O Street

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen was cited and released following a deadly motorcycle crash on Sept. 24. LPD told Channel 8 on Tuesday morning that her citations include misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana. The deadly collision happened at Northwest...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crime Stoppers: Two high-dollar thefts from north Lincoln Home Depot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help with two possibly connected thefts from the Home Depot near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. On Oct. 12, a blond woman entered the store, loaded her cart with $1,500 worth of merchandise and quickly left. She loaded the items...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy