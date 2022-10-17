ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documents appear to suggest that Corrections Department staff may have tampered with Rikers Island intake data

By Isabel Song Beer
The Staten Island Advance

Facing armed kidnapping allegations on S.I., he cuts deal with prosecutors. Victim passed desperate note to bank teller for help.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of decades in prison, a Queens man accused of an armed assault and kidnapping on Staten Island has opted to cut his losses. Jahlil Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty last month in Supreme Court, St. George, to second-degree criminal weapon possession in connection with the 2021 incident.
CBS New York

NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for East Harlem Man

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of LUIS ACEVEDO, 49, for possessing multiple loaded firearms, including two assault weapons, and cocaine. ACEVEDO previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. He was sentenced to 5 years in state prison and 5 years post-release supervision.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Corrections union demand senator stop lying in tweets

ALBANY – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. (NYSCOPBA) is accusing the author of New York’s HALT Act, State Senator Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), of publishing lies regarding the violence crisis in New York’s correctional facilities. The HALT Act places restrictions on how...
CBS New York

Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
The Staten Island Advance

Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
amny.com

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream ordered to comply with city’s Cashless Ban Law

A popular ice cream shop in New York City is being required to comply with the city’s Cashless Ban Law. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga announced that DCWP has entered into a settlement agreement with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, requiring the company to comply with the law.
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program

Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
qchron.com

Jamaica man pleads guilty to ’76 killing

A Jamaica man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 1976 killing of an 81-year-old World War 1 veteran. Ralph Motta, 75, faces 20 years in prison. State Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder indicated that he would sentence the defendant on Nov. 7. The cold case marks the first successful...
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
MSNBC

Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail

Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
