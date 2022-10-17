Documents appear to suggest that Corrections Department staff may have tampered with Rikers Island intake data

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Federal monitor finds NYPD officers are more civil when wearing body cameras at NYCHA complexes
This change in police accountability has also led to fewer arrests and more conversations when called to situations at NYCHA complexes.
Facing armed kidnapping allegations on S.I., he cuts deal with prosecutors. Victim passed desperate note to bank teller for help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of decades in prison, a Queens man accused of an armed assault and kidnapping on Staten Island has opted to cut his losses. Jahlil Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty last month in Supreme Court, St. George, to second-degree criminal weapon possession in connection with the 2021 incident.
NYPD officers accused of misconduct appear before judge
NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers accused of misconduct in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man appeared before a judge Thursday.The family of the man who was killed says he didn't have to die, and the city's police watchdog wants the two officers fired.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the family flew in from Georgia, eager to see this go to trial within the NYPD's disciplinary system, but the process was delayed until November because one officer didn't have a lawyer.Police body camera video shows the moment officers Brendan Thompson and Herbert Davis opened the door to the apartment of...
Correction commissioner absent from oversight hearing as Rikers Island violence escalates
The board of correction meeting on Tuesday, with empty seats in the front where correction staffers would have sat if they had shown up. It was the second month in a row Louis Molina snubbed the jails’ oversight board. [ more › ]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for East Harlem Man
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of LUIS ACEVEDO, 49, for possessing multiple loaded firearms, including two assault weapons, and cocaine. ACEVEDO previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. He was sentenced to 5 years in state prison and 5 years post-release supervision.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Corrections union demand senator stop lying in tweets
ALBANY – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. (NYSCOPBA) is accusing the author of New York’s HALT Act, State Senator Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), of publishing lies regarding the violence crisis in New York’s correctional facilities. The HALT Act places restrictions on how...
Homeless men at Randall's Island shelter say city is treating migrants "better than us"
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is taking heat over his new shelter for migrants on Randall's Island. His critics are homeless men who live in a shelter just yards away, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. If you're forced to live in a 65-year-old former psychiatric hospital that has been turned into a men's shelter, you can't help being jealous of the soft landing New York City is providing for migrant men arriving from South America - especially if you have a bird's-eye view of the new facility. "We get treated bad. They get treated better than us. That's not fair," said Gabriel...
Bragg indicts developers accused of fraud in affordable housing program
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged multiple developers with fraud. Developers are accused of flouting laws under the controversial 421-a tax break. [ more › ]
'They don’t deserve to be locked in a cell all day.' - Protest calls for end to solitary confinement in NYC jails
Advocates rallied in lower Manhattan today to call for an end to solitary confinement in all New York City jails.
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme
A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
amny.com
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream ordered to comply with city’s Cashless Ban Law
A popular ice cream shop in New York City is being required to comply with the city’s Cashless Ban Law. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga announced that DCWP has entered into a settlement agreement with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, requiring the company to comply with the law.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
'ACS needs to be held accountable for its failures.' Father suing city after losing 4-year-old son
A father is suing New York City after authorities say his 4-year-old son died due to child abuse.
Accused Edison cops suspended without pay, after collecting $1.4M amid stalled prosecution
More than two years and $1.4 million later, four accused Edison police officers have been placed on unpaid suspensions after authorities revived their long-stalled prosecution. On Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced new indictments against those officers, who are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars through no-show...
Increase in fentanyl and firearms seized from New York City apartments
There is an overdose in New York City every three hours and 80% of overdoses in New York City are now fentanyl-related.
qchron.com
Jamaica man pleads guilty to ’76 killing
A Jamaica man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 1976 killing of an 81-year-old World War 1 veteran. Ralph Motta, 75, faces 20 years in prison. State Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder indicated that he would sentence the defendant on Nov. 7. The cold case marks the first successful...
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out and my landlord asked me to sign a release form. What's the deal?
I’m moving out of my apartment and the management company asked me to sign a release form. It states that I agree to move out on time and once my security deposit is returned, I waive my right to file any claims against the management company. Is it ok to sign this?
MSNBC
Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail
Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
Comments / 9