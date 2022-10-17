ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Full Closures Scheduled Overnight on Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Over I-64

Overnight closures and signed detour via Bland Boulevard scheduled to begin as early as Oct. 20 and 27, weather and schedule permitting. To ensure motorist safety during bridgework related to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, an overnight, full closure is scheduled to take place this week on Denbigh Boulevard between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive in Newport News. Starting as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, this section of Denbigh Boulevard will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning. A signed detour will be in place directing motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route. Additionally, the contractor is tentatively scheduled to implement the same full, overnight closure on Denbigh Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 27, schedule and weather permitting. During these closures, contractor crews will pour the bridge deck for new spans of the westbound section of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass over I-64. This construction work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change. Motorists are advised to plan their commute by using VDOT’s free traffic information tools:Download the 511 smartphone app or the 511-integrated Waze app.Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone.Follow @511hamptonroads and @VaDOTHR on Twitter. For more information on the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, visit the VDOT website.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Peninsula HRT Route Changes Taking Place October 30

Hampton Roads Transit has announced changes in bus service that will go into effect on Sunday, October 30, 2022. A majority of the following changes are being implemented to expand service times and trips, especially during peak periods:. Route 101 Kecoughtan Road—Route 101 will no longer serve the Northgate at...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

2 dead after car crash in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people in Mathews County Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Route 198, less than a mile east of Route 3/Windsor Road. A 2014 Cadillac SRX...
MATHEWS COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Vacant home catches on fire on Maycox Ave in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maycox Avenue. When they got to the scene, crews found smoke coming from the home and found a small fire inside. […]
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home

NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy