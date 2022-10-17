Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Full Closures Scheduled Overnight on Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Over I-64
Overnight closures and signed detour via Bland Boulevard scheduled to begin as early as Oct. 20 and 27, weather and schedule permitting. To ensure motorist safety during bridgework related to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, an overnight, full closure is scheduled to take place this week on Denbigh Boulevard between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive in Newport News. Starting as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, this section of Denbigh Boulevard will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning. A signed detour will be in place directing motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route. Additionally, the contractor is tentatively scheduled to implement the same full, overnight closure on Denbigh Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 27, schedule and weather permitting. During these closures, contractor crews will pour the bridge deck for new spans of the westbound section of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass over I-64. This construction work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change. Motorists are advised to plan their commute by using VDOT’s free traffic information tools:Download the 511 smartphone app or the 511-integrated Waze app.Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone.Follow @511hamptonroads and @VaDOTHR on Twitter. For more information on the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, visit the VDOT website.
Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
peninsulachronicle.com
Peninsula HRT Route Changes Taking Place October 30
Hampton Roads Transit has announced changes in bus service that will go into effect on Sunday, October 30, 2022. A majority of the following changes are being implemented to expand service times and trips, especially during peak periods:. Route 101 Kecoughtan Road—Route 101 will no longer serve the Northgate at...
Here's what to do if an emergency vehicle is behind you with lights and siren
Every year, Virginia Beach EMS receives 55,000 to 56,000 calls for help. When a call comes in, time is of the essence, but EMS personnel often face obstacles when trying to respond.
Several residents, firefighters hurt at apartment complex fire in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Firefighters in Hampton are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Friday morning. According to dispatch, the first call came in about the incident at 1:36 a.m. That's at the Township in Hampton Woods Apartment Homes on Marcella Road. As of 5:30 a.m.,...
Man dead following shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:35 p.m. in the 800 block of B Avenue.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
13newsnow.com
Fire at apartment complex in Hampton, multiple people hurt
Crews confirmed that the call came in jut after 1:30 a.m. So far, 12 people have been hurt.
WAVY News 10
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
2 dead after car crash in Mathews County
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed two people in Mathews County Tuesday morning. According to a news release, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Route 198, less than a mile east of Route 3/Windsor Road. A 2014 Cadillac SRX...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk Parks & Rec closes locations due to no water
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two Suffolk Parks & Rec locations are closed Tuesday due to emergency water outage. The city says the Parks & Rec’s Administration Building and East Suffolk Recreation Center will be closed for the remainder of the day. The city’s hasn’t said what caused the...
Fatal crash shuts down Northbound Battlefield Blvd. intersection in Chesapeake
On Monday around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of N. Battlefield Boulevard and Gainsborough Square.
Hampton police: Man shot while walking in parking lot
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on August 30, 2022. The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Tuesday night. According to a news release, the shooting happened at 9:19 p.m. on...
Vacant home catches on fire on Maycox Ave in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in Norfolk Tuesday evening. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maycox Avenue. When they got to the scene, crews found smoke coming from the home and found a small fire inside. […]
peninsulachronicle.com
The Leather Apron In City Center At Oyster Point Is Looking For A New Home
NEWPORT NEWS-The owners of The Leather Apron in City Center at Oyster Point are looking for a new storefront. Husband and wife team Emmanuel and Sabrina Hales opened the doors to their woodwork and home goods store, located at 707 Mariner’s Row, Suite 104, across from Mr. Boil Cajun-style seafood restaurant, on June 1, accomplishing a longtime goal of running their own business.
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
Former police chief in Virginia weighs in on the search for Norfolk's new top cop
NORFOLK, Va. — Finding Norfolk’s new police chief is not an easy task. City leaders are about to post an advertisement for the position, more than six months after former Police Chief Larry Boone abruptly retired. Throughout the process, they’ve asked community members what qualities they want in...
Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth, gets key to city
Portsmouth officially has a street named after one of the most famous singers to come.
News 3 Investigates looks at trends in Hampton Roads rental industry since 2019
News 3 Investigates is taking a deep dive on how housing is in Hampton Roads, including how the local rental industry has been over the past 3 years.
