Overnight closures and signed detour via Bland Boulevard scheduled to begin as early as Oct. 20 and 27, weather and schedule permitting. To ensure motorist safety during bridgework related to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, an overnight, full closure is scheduled to take place this week on Denbigh Boulevard between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive in Newport News. Starting as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, this section of Denbigh Boulevard will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning. A signed detour will be in place directing motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route. Additionally, the contractor is tentatively scheduled to implement the same full, overnight closure on Denbigh Boulevard on Thursday, Oct. 27, schedule and weather permitting. During these closures, contractor crews will pour the bridge deck for new spans of the westbound section of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass over I-64. This construction work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change. Motorists are advised to plan their commute by using VDOT’s free traffic information tools:Download the 511 smartphone app or the 511-integrated Waze app.Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone.Follow @511hamptonroads and @VaDOTHR on Twitter. For more information on the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, visit the VDOT website.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO