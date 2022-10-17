ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily

Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?

Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County. Now they’re begging for enforcement of a county ordinance. A hurricane or strong winds can spell trouble for homes, boats, and...
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
