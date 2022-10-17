Read full article on original website
Health inspections: 8 Palm Beach County restaurants had pest violations, two close temporarily
Six restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in four follow-up inspections and two temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 104 violations during 45 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 33 violations as high priority, 17 violations as intermediate priority and 54 violations as basic priority.
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.
Local firefighter falsifies report to cover mistake of pronouncing man dead
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)– A Delray Beach firefighter has been fired after he reported that an elderly man who was found unresponsive in a home was dead without taking the appropriate actions to see if he was. The incident occurred after The Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach...
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
New Palm Beach County school officially named West Boynton Middle School
A new middle school coming to Palm Beach County now officially has its name. West Boynton Middle School will open to students in August of 2023. The school, which is currently under construction, is located just off Boynton Beach Boulevard between Florida's Turnpike and Lyons Road, right next to Sunset Palms Elementary School.
In restaurant news: Mama YaTai and Donut opens in Davie; Portside Breakfast & Lunch docking in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening Portside Breakfast & Lunch, West Palm Beach This daytime diner-style restaurant, registered to Francis Cecere Jr. and sons Phillip, Matthew and ...
Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph – significantly faster than the top speeds...
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?
Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County. Now they’re begging for enforcement of a county ordinance. A hurricane or strong winds can spell trouble for homes, boats, and...
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee
One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week’s tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart.
Family files wrongful death suit for toddler and grandmother shot and killed at a Publix
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of a grandmother and toddler killed at a Publix filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday. The incident happened back on June 10, 2021, 23-month-old Sam Varone and his grandmother, Litha Varone, 69, were at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach when a gunman opened fire, killing the two. The shooter, Timothy Wall, 55, then turned the gun onto himself, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
An early-morning argument led to a shooting. Now a 20-year-old man faces a murder charge.
WEST PALM BEACH — As a West Palm Beach woman and her boyfriend argued in an apartment in late April, George Harris IV attempted to intervene on his relative's behalf, city police said. As Harris and the other man confronted each other, Harris reportedly made a threat to kill...
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m. Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's death were not immediately known,...
