BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
wspa.com
Swamp Rabbits prepare for season opener
Greenville begins at home Saturday against Savannah. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion …. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion legislation. Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing. Arrest made in...
generalaviationnews.com
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in
The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
Greenville seeing improvements with changes to Augusta Street
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — In March, the city of Greenville reduced the number of lanes on Augusta Street in an effort to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians. The “road diet” was designed to cut the four-lane street to three lanes, with one lane in each direction and a turning lane in the middle. […]
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.
Let’s Eat at Pizza and Then Some in Belton
If you're looking for pizza plus a few more options for lunch or dinner Pizza and Then Some in Belton is just that.
greenvillejournal.com
What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood
A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
wspa.com
Volunteer Opportunities At The Spartanburg Library
Jack is talking with Cheryl Monson from the Spartanburg Library about how you can get involved at the library and what cool stuff is going on.
WYFF4.com
'We're right at the finish line': Greenville Artist picks up the pieces after devastating fire
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate artist is picking up the pieces after his new art studio in the West End burned down. Longtime artist Joseph Bradley has always wanted to own a studio. "It's been a long time and certainly, it has been a dream of mine to have...
deltanews.tv
Chapel Hart Tamale Festival
Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
WYFF4.com
Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
wspa.com
How to treat Fibromyalgia
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/7news-exclusive-escaped-inmate-leaves-behind-verbal-hit-list/. 7 Upstate men arrested for child sex crimes. Seven men from Oconee County were arrested...
greenvillejournal.com
Real estate rundown week ending October 21, 2022
Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty’s Clemson reports $4.4M residential sale. Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty’s Clemson office reported a $4.4 million sale, the brokerage announced Oct. 12. The 5,460-square-foot waterfront property at 386 Peninsula Ridge in Sunset was listed by Lisa Vogel,...
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
wspa.com
Roper Mountain Science Center Halloween Laser Light Shows
Looking for something fun to do for Halloween. Roper Mountain is hosting a special spooky holiday event. They will have two Halloween Laser Shows to choose from starting Friday October 21.
spartanburg.com
Dash EV Establishing Operations in the Upstate
Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
Sandwich-maker to create 300 jobs in Greenwood Co.
E.A. Sween Company, a ready-to-eat sandwich supplier, is investing $38 million in Greenwood County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate shelter offers resources for owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
wspa.com
Carolina Ballet Theatre
Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
