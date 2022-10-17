ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Swamp Rabbits prepare for season opener

Greenville begins at home Saturday against Savannah.
GREENVILLE, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in

The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood

A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
deltanews.tv

Chapel Hart Tamale Festival

Chapel Hart wowed the crowd Friday night at the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville. Hear a snippet of their music in the story.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

How to treat Fibromyalgia

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/7news-exclusive-escaped-inmate-leaves-behind-verbal-hit-list/. 7 Upstate men arrested for child sex crimes. Seven men from Oconee County were arrested...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Real estate rundown week ending October 21, 2022

Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty’s Clemson reports $4.4M residential sale. Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty’s Clemson office reported a $4.4 million sale, the brokerage announced Oct. 12. The 5,460-square-foot waterfront property at 386 Peninsula Ridge in Sunset was listed by Lisa Vogel,...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
TRAVELERS REST, SC
spartanburg.com

Dash EV Establishing Operations in the Upstate

Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate shelter offers resources for owners

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Carolina Ballet Theatre

Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
GREENVILLE, SC
ashevilleblade.com

Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville

Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
ASHEVILLE, NC

