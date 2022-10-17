ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

