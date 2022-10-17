Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County cold case murders get new DNA testing thanks to $500K federal grant
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new $500,000 federal grant to Palm Beach County law enforcement may help solve cold case murders going back as far as 1964. The money will pay for expensive, advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy at private labs that use technology not normally available to public DNA labs.
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
An early-morning argument led to a shooting. Now a 20-year-old man faces a murder charge.
WEST PALM BEACH — As a West Palm Beach woman and her boyfriend argued in an apartment in late April, George Harris IV attempted to intervene on his relative's behalf, city police said. As Harris and the other man confronted each other, Harris reportedly made a threat to kill...
cw34.com
Police locate missing man in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Richemont has been found. Police are searching for a missing man out of Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach police say 69-year-old Dort Richemont was last seen at his home on Ocean Parkway around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richemont was seen...
cw34.com
Woman blocked ex-boyfriend online so he brought toolkit and tried to break in, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It took two tries but police say they managed to get a confession after being called to an overnight "loitering and prowling incident." It happened in Delray Beach at about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. walking erratically within the center of the roadway.
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
WPBF News 25
Family of woman, toddler killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach suing the company
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The family of Litha Varone and her grandson, 23-month-old Samuel Varone, who were shot and killed at Publix in Royal Palm Beach, are nowsuing the company. The deadly shooting happened in June 2021 when the suspect, Timothy J. Wall, 55, opened fire on the...
cw34.com
Couple killed in collision with Tesla after celebrating 42nd wedding anniversary
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Two of the victims of a deadly collision with a speeding Tesla in Stuart had just come from celebrating their wedding anniversary. The crash happened Tuesday along Federal Highway and Baker Road. According to a relative, the victims include Thomas and Deborah Trowbridge of Stuart....
wflx.com
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee
One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
The Martin County sheriff said speeding is a major problem in his county. Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week's tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart. The agency also sends out mailers directly to every new driver in...
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
cw34.com
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people
The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road.
Click10.com
Have you seen this man? Hollywood police officers want to know
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar that Hollywood police officers were asking the public on Wednesday to help them identify. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s and he was wearing blue shorts, black and gray shoes, and a green hooded jacket on Tuesday, according to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department.
