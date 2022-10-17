ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYFF4.com

Clemson Rural Health opens health clinic in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. — Clemson Rural Health has opened a health clinic in Walhalla to improve access to care for people in the community. A grand opening was held last month. "When you get to Walhalla, the town of Walhalla, it's a little bit past downtown Seneca where most of the medical care for Oconee County is. So, this clinic was needed for people that live in those northern parts of the county," said Caitlin Kickham, associate director of clinical operations at Clemson Rural Health.
WALHALLA, SC
wspa.com

Clemson University unveils new map that locates food pantries across S.C.

CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
tribpapers.com

Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe

Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Carolina Ballet Theatre

Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Swamp Rabbits prepare for season opener

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Orian Rugs Outlet

“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
ANDERSON, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
TRAVELERS REST, SC

