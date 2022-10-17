Read full article on original website
Clemson Rural Health opens health clinic in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. — Clemson Rural Health has opened a health clinic in Walhalla to improve access to care for people in the community. A grand opening was held last month. "When you get to Walhalla, the town of Walhalla, it's a little bit past downtown Seneca where most of the medical care for Oconee County is. So, this clinic was needed for people that live in those northern parts of the county," said Caitlin Kickham, associate director of clinical operations at Clemson Rural Health.
Clemson University unveils new map that locates food pantries across S.C.
Roper Mountain Science Center Halloween Laser Light Shows
Looking for something fun to do for Halloween. Roper Mountain is hosting a special spooky holiday event. They will have two Halloween Laser Shows to choose from starting Friday October 21.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce. Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed...
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
Five Spartanburg County nonprofit organizations surprised with 'Just Because' grant
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Several nonprofit groups in the Upstate were faced with a pleasant surprise Wednesday morning. The Spartanburg County Foundation delivered surprise grants to five non-profit organizations in Spartanburg County. “They think we’re coming for a site visit," Spartanburg County Foundation President and CEO Troy Hanna said....
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
Sandwich-maker to create 300 jobs in Greenwood Co.
E.A. Sween Company, a ready-to-eat sandwich supplier, is investing $38 million in Greenwood County.
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
Carolina Ballet Theatre
Carolina Ballet Theatre is the professional ballet company in Greenville. CBT puts on the Nutcracker every year at the Peace Center along with 2 other premier ballets and we are happy to be joined by our friends from the Carolina Ballet Theatre to tell us about the Ballet, Ghost.
Swamp Rabbits prepare for season opener
Greenville begins at home Saturday against Savannah. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion …. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion legislation. Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing. Arrest made in...
Orian Rugs Outlet
“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
Volunteer Opportunities At The Spartanburg Library
Jack is talking with Cheryl Monson from the Spartanburg Library about how you can get involved at the library and what cool stuff is going on.
Greenville Theatre Presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”
“The Play That Goes Wrong” is a ridicules comedy farce that will have you laughing nonstop from beginning to end! We have Carter Allen and Max Quinlan from Greenville Theatre here to tell us all about it.
‘A really big deal’: How could Greenville’s proposed affordable housing policy impact renters?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Greenville county leaders will vote to approve a new affordable housing incentive policy. Leaders hope this policy will help create more affordable housing options to keep people working and living in the county. You’re probably wondering what impact the policy might have for...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
