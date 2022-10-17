Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
wflx.com
New Palm Beach County school officially named West Boynton Middle School
A new middle school coming to Palm Beach County now officially has its name. West Boynton Middle School will open to students in August of 2023. The school, which is currently under construction, is located just off Boynton Beach Boulevard between Florida's Turnpike and Lyons Road, right next to Sunset Palms Elementary School.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Palm Beach State College students relieved after arrest of fellow student
Students at Palm Beach State College are breathing a sigh of relief after a fellow student was arrested for making an online threat of a mass shooting.
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
wflx.com
PBSO, state attorney receive grant to help solve cold cases
There's a renewed effort to solve cold cases in Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg were awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice earmarked for advanced DNA testing. Currently, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has 489 cold cases...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
cw34.com
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
WSVN-TV
M-DCPS: Kenwood K-8 Center student created ‘hit list’ using Ouija board
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents with students at a Southwest Miami-Dade school were left on edge after they received a robocall about a possible threat involving what school district officials described as a “hit list” of students and staff created by a student. 7News cameras captured concerned...
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
floridapolitics.com
Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting
The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
wflx.com
Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph – significantly faster than the top speeds...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
wflx.com
Out-of-state political action committees involved in Florida school board races
A handful of school board seats across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be up for grabs during the November general election in less than three weeks, and we're seeing a bigger political influence than ever before. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even out-of-state political action committees are...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade police officer assaulted by driver
A Miami-Dade police officer was assaulted on Monday when a suspect tried to run his vehicle off the road. In a press release the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District says it is investigating the assault of a law enforcement officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject’s vehicle crashing into several others.
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
