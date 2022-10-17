ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

PBSO, state attorney receive grant to help solve cold cases

There's a renewed effort to solve cold cases in Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dave Aronberg were awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice earmarked for advanced DNA testing. Currently, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has 489 cold cases...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Election police arrest Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ for voting

The arrest comes as fallout continues to spin around the election police’s first arrests. The state Election Crime Unit has arrested a man who investigators say voted in Broward County but is living in the country illegally. Alfred Samuels voted in two Broward Special Elections this year, according to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Dade police officer assaulted by driver

A Miami-Dade police officer was assaulted on Monday when a suspect tried to run his vehicle off the road. In a press release the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District says it is investigating the assault of a law enforcement officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject’s vehicle crashing into several others.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL

