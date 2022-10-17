ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

‘Keep Going’: Leaky Black Looks Back on Remarkable UNC Basketball Career

In essence, Leaky Black was recruited to UNC twice. The first time brought Black to Chapel Hill in the fall of 2018. The second time retained him for a fifth year — this year. It’s the season guaranteed to all NCAA student-athletes who endured the tumultuous 2020-21 athletic year. That year, and the additional season guaranteed because of it, will forever be known as the “COVID year.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Gymnastics Unveils 2022-23 Schedule; Features 5 Home Meets

In her first year at the helm of UNC gymnastics, head coach Danna Durante and her team turned in several program-best results and earned a spot in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship’s regional rounds. In year two, the Tar Heels goals are set even higher. Durante and the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC’s Heck Snags ACC, National Offensive Player of the Week

UNC field hockey is undefeated so far this 2022 season, but it’s not just on the field where the team is holding a winning streak. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tar Heel freshman Ryleigh Heck earned its Offensive Player of the Week award on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive week a Carolina player has snagged the honor. On Wednesday, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association also named Heck as its Offensive Player of the Week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Men’s Basketball Picked to Win ACC, Bacot Named Preseason Player of the Year

Everyone is high on the UNC men’s basketball team. The Tar Heels, recently voted No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, were picked to win the ACC Tuesday afternoon. In addition, senior forward Armando Bacot and junior guard Caleb Love were named to the preseason All-ACC First Team — with Bacot being named Preseason Player of the Year. Junior guard R.J. Davis was named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Notes From the Field: Born. Bred. Dead.

Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: State Fair!

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Kat Adams, JJ Helbert, Bella Jackson-Ruybal, Hazen Johnson, and Connor Southerland. The band members discuss their State Fair show and other past favorites – and we’re also joined by House Band director Justin Ellis, who chats about upcoming events, including the SOR Mid-Season show October 30 at Cats Cradle and a mini-tour that’s scheduled for November.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: October 21 – October 23

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Wednesday, October 19, all day – Sunday, October 23, all day. Celebrate the 5th edition of Film Fest 919 this weekend. Get your tickets now and enjoy early screenings of the most critically acclaimed films of the season, including Devotion which will kick off the festival on Wednesday night. Click here to see the rest of the films that will be shown.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Candidate Intros: NC House District 50

During this local election season, 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro spoke with candidates for races representing Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. Each answered the same set of questions regarding their decision to run for elected office, their background in the community and what they wish for residents to think of when voting this fall. Their answers are shared here, as well as links to their respective campaign websites or pages. If a candidate did not respond or chose not to speak with 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro, it will be designated with no audio.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Ready to Host More Fall Shred-A-Thons

The Orange County Solid Waste Management Department is ready to host community members for one of its most popular public events once again: shred-a-thons. The county aims to hold these events each spring and fall, allowing residents, community members, employees and business owners a chance to safely recycle confidential documents.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, October 10th. She discussed the recent incentive packages approved for VinFast and Wolf Speed, as well as early voting and the upcoming election in Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com

Orange County: School Safety Task Force, Early Voting, and More

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 19th. She discussed the School Safety Task Force, early voting in Orange County, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Police Search for Home Depot Thief Who Assaulted 82-Year-Old Employee

The Hillsborough Police Department is looking for information about a theft at Home Depot from Tuesday that injured one of the home improvement store’s senior employees. Police shared a video on social media Wednesday details a larceny at the Home Depot in the Hampton Pointe shopping center. In it, a person in a mask and a hoodie walks out with a full cart.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy