A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
chapelboro.com
‘Keep Going’: Leaky Black Looks Back on Remarkable UNC Basketball Career
In essence, Leaky Black was recruited to UNC twice. The first time brought Black to Chapel Hill in the fall of 2018. The second time retained him for a fifth year — this year. It’s the season guaranteed to all NCAA student-athletes who endured the tumultuous 2020-21 athletic year. That year, and the additional season guaranteed because of it, will forever be known as the “COVID year.”
chapelboro.com
UNC Gymnastics Unveils 2022-23 Schedule; Features 5 Home Meets
In her first year at the helm of UNC gymnastics, head coach Danna Durante and her team turned in several program-best results and earned a spot in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship’s regional rounds. In year two, the Tar Heels goals are set even higher. Durante and the...
chapelboro.com
UNC’s Heck Snags ACC, National Offensive Player of the Week
UNC field hockey is undefeated so far this 2022 season, but it’s not just on the field where the team is holding a winning streak. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tar Heel freshman Ryleigh Heck earned its Offensive Player of the Week award on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive week a Carolina player has snagged the honor. On Wednesday, the National Field Hockey Coaches Association also named Heck as its Offensive Player of the Week.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Picked to Win ACC, Bacot Named Preseason Player of the Year
Everyone is high on the UNC men’s basketball team. The Tar Heels, recently voted No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, were picked to win the ACC Tuesday afternoon. In addition, senior forward Armando Bacot and junior guard Caleb Love were named to the preseason All-ACC First Team — with Bacot being named Preseason Player of the Year. Junior guard R.J. Davis was named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: Born. Bred. Dead.
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Early Voting and Leaky Black
In today’s news: Orange County’s State Senate candidates introduce themselves; Leaky Black gets ready to lead UNC in his final season.
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: State Fair!
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Kat Adams, JJ Helbert, Bella Jackson-Ruybal, Hazen Johnson, and Connor Southerland. The band members discuss their State Fair show and other past favorites – and we’re also joined by House Band director Justin Ellis, who chats about upcoming events, including the SOR Mid-Season show October 30 at Cats Cradle and a mini-tour that’s scheduled for November.
chapelboro.com
Climate Thursday: Barbara Driscoll, President of the New Hope Audubon Society
President of the New Hope Audubon Society Barbara Driscoll spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, October 20th. She discussed the “Leave Your Leaves” initiative and the “Light’s Out Chapel Hill” initiative. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: October 21 – October 23
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Wednesday, October 19, all day – Sunday, October 23, all day. Celebrate the 5th edition of Film Fest 919 this weekend. Get your tickets now and enjoy early screenings of the most critically acclaimed films of the season, including Devotion which will kick off the festival on Wednesday night. Click here to see the rest of the films that will be shown.
chapelboro.com
Candidate Intros: NC House District 50
During this local election season, 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro spoke with candidates for races representing Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. Each answered the same set of questions regarding their decision to run for elected office, their background in the community and what they wish for residents to think of when voting this fall. Their answers are shared here, as well as links to their respective campaign websites or pages. If a candidate did not respond or chose not to speak with 97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro, it will be designated with no audio.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Ready to Host More Fall Shred-A-Thons
The Orange County Solid Waste Management Department is ready to host community members for one of its most popular public events once again: shred-a-thons. The county aims to hold these events each spring and fall, allowing residents, community members, employees and business owners a chance to safely recycle confidential documents.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Talking Sleepy Fest with T. Gold
T. Gold (Gabriel Anderson and Saman Khoujinian) play “Another Time” and discuss Sleepy Fest, Saturday, October 22 in Hillsborough.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, October 10th. She discussed the recent incentive packages approved for VinFast and Wolf Speed, as well as early voting and the upcoming election in Chatham County. Podcast: Play in new window |...
chapelboro.com
Orange County: School Safety Task Force, Early Voting, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 19th. She discussed the School Safety Task Force, early voting in Orange County, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Orange County DA’s Office to Seek Adult Trial for 17-Year-Old Murder Suspect
The deaths of teenagers Lyric Woods and Devin Clark in northern Orange County last month shocked the community. Many people are still waiting for answers and details to emerge – with that information expected to be shared shortly, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors confirmed...
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Police Search for Home Depot Thief Who Assaulted 82-Year-Old Employee
The Hillsborough Police Department is looking for information about a theft at Home Depot from Tuesday that injured one of the home improvement store’s senior employees. Police shared a video on social media Wednesday details a larceny at the Home Depot in the Hampton Pointe shopping center. In it, a person in a mask and a hoodie walks out with a full cart.
