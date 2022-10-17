PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Rachael, and Jamie get together. We recap all the action from the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. We discuss Austin and Dallas outplaying opponents but having to win in penalties. What went wrong for New York Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati? Are LA Galaxy hot enough to go after LAFC like they did with Nashville? New York City FC looked like 2021 against Inter Miami CF. We look ahead to the Conference Semifinals.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO