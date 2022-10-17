Read full article on original website
NYCFC Notch Three on Miami to Advance into Conference Semis
QUEENS, NY – On a rainy night from Citi Field and despite a few key injuries for the home side, NYCFC notched three goals against Inter Miami as Gabriel Pereira, Maxi Moralez, and Héber launch the Pigeons into the MLS Cup Playoff Conference Semifinals to continue their title defense.
LWSC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs First Round Review, Conference Semifinals Review
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Rachael, and Jamie get together. We recap all the action from the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. We discuss Austin and Dallas outplaying opponents but having to win in penalties. What went wrong for New York Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati? Are LA Galaxy hot enough to go after LAFC like they did with Nashville? New York City FC looked like 2021 against Inter Miami CF. We look ahead to the Conference Semifinals.
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
MnM Hockey Podcast: Toronto Maple Leafs Season and More with Sean McIndoe
Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Hockey Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week, Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some NHL news, analysis, and discussion.
NHL Predictions: October 21 with Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers.
NHL Predictions: October 19 Including Winnipeg Jets vs Colorado Avalanche
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets.
Detroit Red Wings Forward Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
On Monday the team announced that Jakub Vrana would miss the Red Wings matchup against the Los Angeles King due to “personal reasons”. After yesterday’s practice, head coach Derek Lalonde was asked out Vrana’s status:. “Still out. Personal reasons. That’s all I’ve been told. So I...
Chicago Bears Receive Unexpected Praise From Legendary Rival
It is one thing to understand the Chicago Bears’ current plight in the first year of a rebuild. But it is another thing entirely to heap praise upon them at this point too, even if you are a staunch believer in what they are doing. However, that is exactly the path that Hall-of-Fame-bound New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chose.
