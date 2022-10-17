ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Romer: Regional competitiveness requires moving from talk to action

While Eagle County has changed in the decades since Vail Mountain started turning chairlifts in 1962 and since Vail Valley Partnership’s predecessor organization the Vail Resort Association was founded in 1964, our foundational belief has not. We believe in the ability of our local businesses to improve lives, solve problems and strengthen our community.
Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events

In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Under new management: What will the Camp Hale-Continental Divide national monument mean for Eagle, Summit counties?

The local office of the White River National Forest has received a lot of questions since welcoming President Joe Biden to the area on Oct. 12. Biden designated a new national monument in Eagle and Summit Counties, the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, which will usher in a new management plan for the 53,804 acres of Forest Service land in both counties.
Vail asks voters to let the town keep $800,000 in excess tax revenue

The town of Vail’s piggy bank for housing appears to be getting fatter than expected. Vail voters in November approved a sales tax increase to support housing initiatives in the town after officials projected that by increasing the sales tax on all items (excluding groceries) from 4% to 4.5%, it would generate $4.5 million in revenue for housing projects.
Prep notebook: Eagle Valley falls to Summit, VMS and Vail Christian nab wins, and region cross-country set for Thursday

Soccer: Eagle Valley allowed two second-half goals to Owen Gallo and Alexander Elsig, falling to Summit 2-1 in the final regular season game of the year. The win put the Tigers in the 4A Western Slope driver’s seat with a 6-1-2 record. Battle Mountain (5-2-2) would need to defeat Glenwood at home and have Summit fall to Steamboat Springs — both games are on Thursday night — in order to tie the Tigers. Eagle Valley (5-3-2) now sits in third place in the league standings.
Salomone: The 30-degree swing during fall￼

Anglers conditioned to rising before dawn have felt the extremes in our local temperatures lately. The cold crept into our starlit hours and chilled the nighttime air. It takes the warmth of the sun to elevate the mercury again. How do anglers cope with the autumn weather and the inevitable 30-degree swing?
Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration

On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
Estes Park says goodbye to a legend

On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
Amy Jane David: Making the ‘Magic Hour’ a lifestyle

Amy Jane David isn’t just a caricatured Warren Miller-copying, tear-drop trailer-living, parking lot apres burrito-eating pow-chaser. Though she’s a featured on-snow star in Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) “Magic Hour,” which makes it’s Vail debut on Sunday at Vail Mountain School at 7 p.m., the content creating Swiss army knife does more than rip crazy lines. She’s a writer, media producer and advocate for women empowerment in the backcountry square — where her niche was carved by her intellect as much as her Icelandic planks.
