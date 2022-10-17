Soccer: Eagle Valley allowed two second-half goals to Owen Gallo and Alexander Elsig, falling to Summit 2-1 in the final regular season game of the year. The win put the Tigers in the 4A Western Slope driver’s seat with a 6-1-2 record. Battle Mountain (5-2-2) would need to defeat Glenwood at home and have Summit fall to Steamboat Springs — both games are on Thursday night — in order to tie the Tigers. Eagle Valley (5-3-2) now sits in third place in the league standings.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO