Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Opening Night Is Tomorrow

“The following is sponsored content from Swamp Rabbits”. Hockey season is back in Greenville and the Swamp Rabbits kickoff their season tomorrow night with rally towel giveaways and tons of fan activities. Tyler Sanford, Greenville Swamp Rabbits Vice President, joins us to tell us all about it. 864-674-PUCK.
Local eateries win Fall for Greenville awards

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Many people from across the country packed downtown Greenville last weekend to try different foods at Fall for Greenville, while several local eateries won awards for exemplary dishes served during the event. Every year at Fall for Greenville, national food journalists rate the tastes of each food vendor. Below are the […]
Swamp Rabbits prepare for season opener

Greenville begins at home Saturday against Savannah. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC Governor. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion …. SC gubernatorial candidates speak out on abortion legislation. Arrest made in deadly Walhalla stabbing. Arrest made in...
Lake Robinson Day

Lake Robinson Day is back! If you’ve ever wondered where Greer gets its drinking water or wanted to learn more about how to get out and enjoy the lake there’s an event for all ages coming up Saturday November 5th.
Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in

The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
Michael Yo Is In Studio

From multiple network TV shows, to film credits, hosting and even comedy. Michael Yo is in town and here in the studio! We tell you what he has going on in Greenville and how you can see him.
Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way. On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

South Carolina may be the home of beautiful scenery and tasty barbecue, but it also houses two of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including two in the Palmetto State.
What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood

A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
Orionid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Be sure to keep an eye out for shooting stars the next few nights!. The best view of the Orionid Meteor Shower will be Thursday night after midnight as it will be peaking. Up to 80 meteors per hour will be possible, streaking across the dark skies.
How to treat Fibromyalgia

According to the Mayo Clinic, Fibromyalgia is defined as a disorder that essentially heightens pain sensations in the body due to a misdiagnosis in the brain.
Buddy Guys event in Spartanburg, SC Mar 20th, 2023 – presale code

The Buddy Guy presale password has finally been posted: Everyone with a working presale information will have the chance to buy presale tickets ahead of the general public!!!. If you do not order your tickets to Buddy Guy’s event in Spartanburg during the presale you might not be able to order them ahead of they sell-out!!
Orian Rugs Outlet

“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
SC coffee company showing up on national radar

The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
