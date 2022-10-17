Read full article on original website
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
AT&T (T) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on 5G & Fiber Momentum
T - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results as healthy wireless traction and customer additions was partially offset by lower contribution from divested businesses and lower demand for legacy voice and data services. The company recorded solid subscriber growth backed by a resilient business model and robust cash flow position driven by a diligent execution of operational plans. AT&T expects to continue investing in key areas of 5G and fiber and adjust its business according to the evolving market scenario to fuel long-term growth, while maintaining a healthy dividend payment and actively pruning debt.
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PLTR - Free Report) closed at $8.08, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.77% over the past...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Top Research Reports for Intuit, Diageo & Sony
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Intuit Inc. (INTU), Diageo plc (DEO) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Analysts Estimate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
TECK - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
How Critical Is This Earnings Season?
The earnings picture has been weighed down by headwinds like inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and macroeconomic uncertainty over the last few quarters and these factors are very much at play in the ongoing Q3 earnings season as well. Over the last few weeks, many in the market feared a major reset...
IDEXX (IDXX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IDXX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of $1.56 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Moreover, earnings outpaced the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.84%.
Snap-on (SNA) Shares Rise as Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
SNA - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines in third-quarter 2022. Moreover, sales and earnings advanced year over year. Results have gained from a continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Management remains...
Growth in AUM Likely to Support Blackstone's (BX) Q3 Earnings
BX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before the opening bell. Its revenues and earnings are likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter on a year-over-year basis. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results primarily...
Is Trending Stock International Seaways Inc. (INSW) a Buy Now?
INSW - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +10.4%, compared to the...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups Revenue View
DGX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.36 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Adjusted earnings, however, plunged 40.4% from the year-ago adjusted figure. Certain one-time expenses, like the ones related to amortization expenses, and certain restructuring and integration charges, as well as gains and...
S&T Bancorp (STBA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.28%. A...
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line rose 9% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC amounted to $4.8 billion, which grew 4% year over year in the quarter under review but fell...
RLI Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y on High Cat Loss
RLI Corp. (. RLI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 50 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 51.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 23.1% from the prior-year quarter. The quarterly results benefited from solid performance across all its segments and favorable reserve development, and...
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AIT - Free Report) closed at $112.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies will be looking...
